Buffs land 2023 commit No. 3 in speedy California receiver Edward Schultz

During Phil McGeoghan 's introductory press conference, held back on Feb. 3 as part of Colorado's signing day coverage, he told reporters confidently that CU would not be backing down on the recruiting trail when it came to going after wide receivers.

McGeoghan quickly appeared to be walking the walk in that respect, issuing offers to a multitude of high-profile recruits across the country shortly after he was hired as CU's receivers coach back in January.

On Friday, McGeoghan landed his first Class of 2023 prospect for the Buffs in three-star wideout Edward Schultz.

A native of San Juan Capistrano (Jserra Catholic) Calif., the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Schultz was offered by Colorado on Jan. 29 during a trip he made to Boulder.

Schultz also attracted offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Florida State, Utah, Arizona, ASU, Texas A&M and others.

As a junior at JSerra, Schultz led the Lions in both receptions (21) and yards (335), scoring three touchdowns.

He enjoyed quite a bit of success as a kick returner, as well, racking up an impressive 824 yards.

In total, his 1,209 all-purpose yards earned him All-California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) honors.

Schultz advertises a 4.45 40-yard dash time on his Hudl profile.

He is the third Class of 2023 verbal pledge the Buffaloes have received so far, joining defensive end Kam Bizor and quarterback Ryan Staub.