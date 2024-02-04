Cal adds to QB depth with intriguing 2024 prospect Andrew Maushardt
An injury during quarterback Andrew Maushardt's senior year of high school came at an unideal time for the three-star prospect from Santa Fe Springs, California.
It's uncommon for a QB to be uncommitted this late in the recruiting cycle, with the second signing period starting Wednesday.
But therein set up a great opportunity for Cal to stash more talent at the position, as Maushardt announced Sunday his commitment to the Golden Bears. He'll come in as a preferred walk-on -- but one with very intriguing long-term upside.
At one point, Maushardt held offers from the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and others. He had completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 555 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs through three games, per MaxPreps, when he was injured on the first place of St. Paul HS's fourth game and done for the season with an unspecified injury. As a junior, he had passed for 1,599 yards, 15 TDs and 10 INTs along with 203 yards and 2 TDs rushing.
Cal returns redshirt sophomore starting QB Fernando Mendoza after his encouraging breakout 2023 season, landed North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers and signed three-star QB EJ Caminong in this 2024 recruiting class. The Bears needed more depth at the position, and it's unclear if Maushardt will be available in the fall coming off the injury, but his greatest value is in his long-term upside.
Watch his highlights here: