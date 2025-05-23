Cal among the schools battling for 2026 RB Victor Santino

If there's one position in recent history that Cal has been able to continually have talent it is the running back spot. The Bears have undergone plenty of change this spring at running back, but it continues to be one of the positions that Justin Wilcox's staff wants to feature in the new offense under Bryan Harsin.

In the 2025 cycle, the Bears looked down south to add a four-star recruit in Long Beach-Millikan running back Anthony League, and the team is once again in pursuit of another high-level prospect from the area for 2026.

Torrance-Bishop Montgomery running back Victor Santino has been on the radar for many programs for several years now, but he is beginning to take a closer look at his options to close out his junior year ahead of a string of upcoming visits.

Cal, Utah, Boise State and Sacramento State are in line to host the 5-foot-11, 180-pound recruit in the coming weeks giving Santino an opportunity to get a better feel for the direction of his recruitment.