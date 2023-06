Cal was the first school to offer Modesto-Central Catholic safety Brooklyn Cheek over a year ago. Since that time he has continued to make trips out to Berkeley to build his bond with the staff and find comfort with the Bears.

Cheek is set to take his official visit to Cal later this month, and he had planned on seeing Washington State as well. Instead, he decided Saturday to end his recruitment and pick the Bears ahead of his upcoming trips.

The three-star defensive back, who could play safety or cornerback, recently narrowed his list of options down to four schools including Arizona and Arizona State in addition to the Bears and Cougars.

Cal has been as involved as any program in pursuit of the 6-foot-2 prospect, and that consistency played a big role in his recruitment.

"Cal is amazing to me," he previously told Golden Bear Report. "Coach Terrence Brown texts me almost every day and checks up on me, and you can tell he really cares about me as a student, not just an athlete. So, they're super loving, and obviously it's right around the corner only like 70 miles from where I live."