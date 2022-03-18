Cal lands commitment from JUCO OLB Henry Ikahihifo

Henry Ikahihifo, a JUCO outside linebacker from College of the Canyons, has been looking good for Cal for a while, after visiting the Golden Bears in January.

A three-star prospect coming out of Paraclete High School in Lancaster in the 2019 recruiting class, he spent two seasons as a tight end at Nevada, transferred to the JUCO ranks to transform himself into an outside linebacker and delivered a strong 2021 season to start his recruitment anew.

Ikahihifo finished the fall with 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks plus 11 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 4 pass breakups.

“They want me coming off the edge. They got me stopping the run and preventing the run. They also got me if I need to drop into the flat. That type of deal. They also got me dropping back as a middle linebacker sometimes," Ikahihifo told Golden Bear Report in January of his conversations with the Cal staff.