Three-star 2025 offensive tackle recruit Mike Klisiewicz received offers and opportunities to play at programs across the country. Monday, he decided that he won't be going far for college when the Brentwood-Liberty rising senior announced his commitment to Cal.

The Bears hosted Klisiewicz on an official visit over the weekend locking up his commitment over several other programs including Washington State, San Diego State and Fresno State.

The Cougars proved to be the biggest competitor to Cal with Wazzu hosting him on a visit two weeks ago.

"I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Cal Berkeley," Klisiewicz wrote in a social media post made on Instagram Monday night. "I would like to thank my Parents for being there every step of the way. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me everyday making me stronger. Big thanks to the Cal coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity."