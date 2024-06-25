Cal locks up commitment from 2025 Brentwood-Liberty OL Mike Klisiewicz
Three-star 2025 offensive tackle recruit Mike Klisiewicz received offers and opportunities to play at programs across the country. Monday, he decided that he won't be going far for college when the Brentwood-Liberty rising senior announced his commitment to Cal.
The Bears hosted Klisiewicz on an official visit over the weekend locking up his commitment over several other programs including Washington State, San Diego State and Fresno State.
The Cougars proved to be the biggest competitor to Cal with Wazzu hosting him on a visit two weeks ago.
"I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Cal Berkeley," Klisiewicz wrote in a social media post made on Instagram Monday night. "I would like to thank my Parents for being there every step of the way. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me everyday making me stronger. Big thanks to the Cal coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity."
Instead of making a move to Pullman, the 6-foot-6, 302-pound lineman is the latest hog for offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch in Berkeley.
Klisiewicz is the 13th commitment overall for the Bears in the current cycle, and the second offensive lineman in the group alongside Utah-based commit Ben Howard who gave Cal his pledge on May 20.
Since that time, the Bears have added nine more commitments to the class. Klisiewicz is the second recruit to commit to Cal this week following Fortuna tight end Jacob Houseworth, who announced his pledge Sunday evening.
Bloesch and the Bears have continued to look to build up the offensive line both through the transfer portal and through high school recruiting.
Klisiewicz was one of two offensive line targets on campus over the weekend for an official visit as Manamo'ui Muti made the trek out to Berkeley from Hawaii for his trip.
Last weekend was the final one prospects can take visits until the end of next month as the summer dead period began Monday.