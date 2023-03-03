It will never be a bad idea for Cal to dip back into the waters that once brought the Bears star receiver DeSean Jackson. Long Beach Poly has a rich history of talented players who have come through the program. Two of its underclassmen with bright futures will be on campus this weekend in Berkeley.

Jason Robinson Jr. (2024) and Jadyn Robinson (2025) are two of the biggest names expected to touch down on Cal's campus this weekend during the team's first big spring recruiting weekend.

Jason recently backed off his previous commitment to USC and is reevaluating his options as he looks for his future home. Jadyn put together a stellar sophomore season for the Jackrabbits and has seen a wave of interest and offers already come in with a couple years to go before he has to sign a National Letter of Intent.

Both receivers hold offers from the Bears, and playing alongside one another remains a possibility at this stage with Cal being one program hoping to eventually land commitments from both Robinsons.

This spring is likely to bring more visits for the duo, but with Cal expressing so much interest in both of them the Robinsons decided it was the right time to make the trek up to the Bay Area.

"I just thought it would be a good opportunity to go out and check it out," Jason said. "The main reason for me and my decommitment in the first place was to go out and see things that I haven't seen yet. Cal is one of those places that I feel like has a different feel, has something different going on, and I'd just like to get up there and see what they got going on."