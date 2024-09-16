Cal RB commit Anthony League off to hot start in senior season

Carr (Riordan) put together an impressive summer that brought him into the mix with several different programs.
The national analyst staff takes a closer look at each of the prospects that landed in the upper echelon of the rankings
Ariza got the offer after Jason Hart and the UK staff came in to see him at Westchester HS last Friday.
Rivals national staff analyzes who they think should be ranked #1 in the inaugural rankings. One says DE Richard Wesley
The 2nd annual Pro West Exposure Camp was held September 7-8 in Walnut Creek. Here are evals of 10 top prospects.
