The high three-star prospect was able to get back to Berkeley a couple weekends ago for an official visit with the Bears kicking off a busy stretch that will take him all over the country.

Cal will have to wait for Amar to take his other trips before a decision is made, but up to this point the Bears have made a positive impression on the rising senior. That continued on his latest visit.

"The experience was great all around," he said. "I had a good time with the coaches, especially getting to know all of them — the whole staff. Being able to spend time with them within the city."

There tends to be a certain checklist for recruits with any official visit, and getting a chance to dive deeper into the Xs and Os and fit within the scheme at each program is an important part of that.

The Bears continued to sell Amar on his future as a piece of the offense under new coordinator Mike Bloesch, and that message certainly was received.