Plenty of things have changed since Camden Jones first gave Cal his commitment in the winter. What hasn't changed is how much he wants to play for the Bears. The three-star tight end from Maranatha High School in Pasadena will take his official visit to Cal this weekend giving him another opportunity to spend time around the coaching staff he committed to back in December while also allowing him to get to know the rest of the team on a deeper level.

Since Jones gave the Bears his pledge as the first commit in the 2024 class, Justin Wilcox has retooled the staff on the offensive side of the ball. Jake Spavital has returned to Berkeley to run the offense while Tim Plough was brought in from Boise State to help run the tight end group.