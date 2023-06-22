Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Plenty of things have changed since Camden Jones first gave Cal his commitment in the winter. What hasn't changed is how much he wants to play for the Bears. The three-star tight end from Maranatha High School in Pasadena will take his official visit to Cal this weekend giving him another opportunity to spend time around the coaching staff he committed to back in December while also allowing him to get to know the rest of the team on a deeper level.
Since Jones gave the Bears his pledge as the first commit in the 2024 class, Justin Wilcox has retooled the staff on the offensive side of the ball. Jake Spavital has returned to Berkeley to run the offense while Tim Plough was brought in from Boise State to help run the tight end group.
Jones has remained steady in his commitment through all the changes, and this weekend's visit will give him an opportunity to continue growing his bond with both Plough and Spavital.
"Ever since Geep Chryst left, I was kind of unsure about what the tight end coach situation was gonna be, and then coach Plough came in and he wanted me as much as Geep Chryst did," Jones said. "He took me under his wing, and he was telling me the ropes of Cal and everything. He seemed as hyped about me as coach Geep Chryst was.
"He's an overall great coach, and I feel like that I can work with him really well."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.