When Jackson Kollock left home in Laguna Beach to spend a couple days in Berkeley, Cal wasn't a school that had emerged as a surefire top contender for his commitment. The Rivals250 quarterback's opinion changed by the time he wrapped up his trip Saturday.

Kollock, who was previously committed to Washington, is going through the recruiting process a second time looking for the right fit. Cal has been consistent in pursuing Kollock allowing the program to remain in the picture, but now the Bears are at the forefront following his time in the Bay Area.

"Oh, I loved it," he said. "It was amazing. The coaching staff there is absolutely fantastic, and I feel like they have something really good going on up there. I was super excited, and they definitely went way up my board after the visit."

The time with the Bears allowed Kollock to watch a pair of practices before the team departed for spring break. It was the first two days in pads for the squad giving the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller an opportunity to get a great feel for the new offense being installed and how he could fit into the scheme.