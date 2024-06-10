Jae'on Young didn't go into his official visit to Cal expecting to make a decision about his future before leaving Berkeley, but it didn't take long for the three-star defensive back to figure out it's exactly where he wants to be in the coming years.

The 2025 recruit from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth announced his commitment to the Bears on Monday following a weekend stay in the Bay Area. By the time his visit to Cal came to an end, Young opted to cancel his remaining official visits before making his choice public Monday afternoon.

"Honestly, it was really just the family vibe I got there," Young said about the deciding factor in his recruitment. "What really opened my eyes was before even getting into talking about football, it was more so them making a personal relationship with me. Obviously, that's been developed but talking about life after football and the connections they have there academically within my major and some of the people that came before me.

"Then, just the defensive backs that have been drafted and how passionate they are to come back and train there. Once you're a Bear, you're always a Bear. That was the motto that stuck in my head, and I want to be a part of that legacy."

Being told about players who have gone on to play at the next level but still spend the offseason back at Cal resonated with Young. Hearing the stories about Elijah Hicks and other current NFL players returning to Berkeley helped give the 5-foot-11, 155-pound athlete the confidence to make his decision.

Though he plays on both sides of the ball, knowing that players like Hicks and Jaylinn Hawkins have come through the secondary at Cal also made Young feel comfortable to arrive at his choice ahead of schedule.