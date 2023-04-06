When Aaron Butler backed off his commitment to USC early in the year it opened the door for programs across the country to jump back into the picture for the four-star prospect from Calabasas High School in Southern California. Many programs have decided to make the two-way standout a priority, and a few of those schools have now started to emerge as top contenders.

The No. 173-ranked recruit previously released a list of his top five options including Oregon, Colorado, Washington, Georgia and Alabama. Butler already visited with the Buffaloes in recent weeks, and as April begins he will see a couple more schools on his list.

Oregon will be first up as the Ducks are hosting Butler from Thursday through Saturday giving him an opportunity to get to know Dan Lanning's program a bit more as well as spend more time around offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Getting the chance to meet with the Oregon head coach is at the top of his priority list this week.

"He's a great dude, great person," Butler said of Lanning. "He's like top three greatest coaches I've ever talked to regardless of head coach or whatever. In general, one of the best people I've talked to just having great conversations, and we talk pretty often.