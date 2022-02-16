It started with a Twitter follow from director of recruiting Don Johnson. That was enough to raise Cameron Brandt’s eyebrows. Oregon being interested was not something the 2023 defensive lineman expected since he had not communicated with the Ducks much. Since then more members of the Oregon coaching staff have followed, and Brandt was able to get on the phone with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Eventually, the conversation led to an offer for the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon lineman.

“We talked and he was talking about how he liked my film and how he could see me fitting in,” Brandt said about his conversation with Lupoi. “Then he said, ‘You got an offer from Oregon.’ I was kind of shocked by that, because Oregon has always been a dream school. Kids want to go to Oregon, so that was kind of crazy for me.”

Brandt has been on the rise in recent weeks as Oregon is just one of the latest offers for the versatile 6-foot-4 prospect. Washington, Oregon State and Nevada have all offered him over the last month joining Cal and Arizona, which offered him late in the fall.

A humble person by nature, Brandt has been surprised at the recent uptick in his recruitment that reached a new level with an offer from the Ducks.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” the junior defensive lineman said of his expanding recruitment. “I wasn’t really expecting all this. All these good things to start happening for me. So, I’m just kind of taking it all in and enjoying the moment, really.”