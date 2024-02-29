California LB Mark Iheanachor sets official visit to Oregon State
Oregon State has setup an official visit with 2025 linebacker target Mark Iheanachor, BeaversEdge has confirmed. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker was offered by Oregon State in January and the Beavers have quickly made an impression on the California native.
Iheanachor's visit will take place the weekend of Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12. It will be one of four official visits that he has currently set up, he also plans take official visits to Arizona State, SMU, and Washington over the next few months.
Notably, Iheanachor also saw a new program enter his recruitment this week, as Georgia offered the three-star prospect on Wednesday. It's unclear at this moment if Iheanachor will make the cross country trip to Athens.
I'm looking for a place where I could be the best me," Iheanachor previously told BeaversEdge. "Get developed and a place that could help with life after football football ends one day. It doesn't last forever," he added. He would also prefer to play somewhere where he would have the opportunity to compete as a true freshman.
"I know Oregon State loves to play defense and they come with a physical mentality and with Coach Heyward it's only going to go up!"
Oregon State currently holds one commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Las Vegas linebacker Jeremiah Ioane, who committed to the program in January.
