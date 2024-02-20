California Linebacker Mark Iheanachor Trims List To Seven
California three-star linebacker Mark Iheanachor announced his top seven schools on Monday afternoon, cutting his list down from 13 offers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is ranked by Rivals as the 9th best prospect in the state of California and holds a Rivals rating of 5.5.
Making the cut for the Harbor City, California native is Washington, SMU, Arizona State, UCF, Oregon State, Mississippi State, and Maryland.Oregon State and Mississippi State are the most recent programs to offer the Southern California prospect.
"I'm looking for a place where I could be the best me," Iheanachor previously told BeaversEdge. "Get developed and a place that could help with life after football football ends one day. It doesn't last forever," he added. Notably, Iheanachor added that he would also like to land at a college in which he could see early playing time.
