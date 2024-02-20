Advertisement

Making the cut for the Harbor City, California native is Washington, SMU, Arizona State, UCF, Oregon State, Mississippi State, and Maryland.Oregon State and Mississippi State are the most recent programs to offer the Southern California prospect.



"I'm looking for a place where I could be the best me," Iheanachor previously told BeaversEdge. "Get developed and a place that could help with life after football football ends one day. It doesn't last forever," he added. Notably, Iheanachor added that he would also like to land at a college in which he could see early playing time.