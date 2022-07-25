California OL Kahlee Tafai keeping Arizona on his mind after June visit
It is no secret that Arizona has prioritized offensive line recruiting in the current cycle for the 2023 class. The Wildcats have already added commitments from a few prospects at the position including most recently Las Vegas-based tackle Elijha Payne, who committed to UA two weeks ago.
Payne was one of the many prospects the program hosted on an official visit in the month of June. Among that group is another offensive line target from the West, Kahlee Tafai.
The three-star recruit from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California has plenty of connections to the program. The head coach at Leuzinger is former UA standout tight end Brandon Manumaleuna, and Tafai previously played alongside current Wildcats freshmen Kevin Green Jr. and Ephesians Prysock.
The 6-foot-6, 300-plus pound lineman has continued to gain interest in his his recruitment with Nebraska coming through with an offer shortly after his visit to Arizona. He also holds offers from Oregon, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, BYU, Arizona State and San Diego State among others.
In June, Tafai used official visits on trips to both UA and Oregon State before announcing plans for a late summer decision.
A commitment is not likely to happen just yet, but Arizona remains well in the mix as he pushes forward in the process after his successful trip to Tucson.
“Man, that thing was awesome,” Tafai said of his visit. “Arizona, they got A1 hospitality. In terms of the fans, I met some of them throughout my visit because all of Tucson is Wildcats fans.
“... Usually when I go on my trips and visits I come in with no expectations. Not only was it beautiful out there ... but the coaches, they really surprised me. Especially as one that doesn’t come in with any expectations, so they could see the school for what it is. If I had any expectations, I think it’s safe to say they would have exceeded it.”
