Dillon Gresham has made his visits and evaluated his options, and now all that is left is to announce his commitment. The three-star prospect from San Jacinto, California is set to make his choice public Monday, and he will decide from a final group of three schools all from within the Pac-12.

Arizona, Oregon and Washington all made the final cut for Gresham last week.

The three Pac-12 programs managed to separate themselves by remaining consistent throughout his recruitment and building the strongest connections with him. That made a big difference as he decided to narrow his list and make his choice.

"These are coaches and staffs that have been with me my whole recruiting process," he said this weekend at the Long Beach Tournament of Champions. "Looking after me and the family. It was only right that they were my top three and I was choosing from, because as I've said in all my other interviews I was looking for a place I can call my second home.

"These three options are definitely those places. With that being said, that's what made me feel comfortable with choosing a school now — especially with me being an early enrollee."

USC, Miami, Colorado, Arizona State and Oregon State are some of the programs that Gresham decided to cut from his list before making a decision.

Here's his breakdown of why each of his finalists made the short list heading into Monday's announcement.