Oregon State has landed the eighth commitment of its 2024 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, three-star offensive lineman David Abajian announced his commitment to the Beavers. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman chose the Beavers over California, among other offers, which include Boston College, Nebraska, Washington State, and Kansas.

"I'd like to thank God for his direction and for giving me the strength to be where I'm at today," Abajian said in a statement on Twitter. "Next, I'd like to thank my Mom and Dad for giving me anything I could ever need and for being my biggest supporters. I'd like to thank my high school coaches, especially Coach Machuca and Coach Cid, for helping me throughout my recruiting process and for turning me into the player I am today. I'd also like to thank my friends and other family for always being there for me and showing me support. With all that said, I'll be committing to Oregon State University."

What made the Chimainade (CA) standout pick the Beavers? "Just how the team is like one big family," he told BeaversEdge. "It’s like a brotherhood. Also, Coach M (offensive line coach Jim Michalczik), you can’t be a much better offensive line coach out there than Coach M." Abajian's relationship with Michalczik has played a crucial role throughout his recruitment. It was a factor that Abajian emphasized in our conversations regarding his commitment.

"My relationship with Coach M is genuine and real," Abajian told BeaversEdge. "Coach Smith and Coach M have kept it real with me throughout this whole process and have told me that it’s not going to be easy, but I could develop into something great at Oregon State, and I’ve realized that after taking my visits there," he added. The Beavers, throughout his recruitment, have also discussed heavily just how strong of a fit Abajian is. "He (Coach Michalczik) made it clear how I fit into their offensive scheme and will thrive in their offense," he said. Abijian made an official visit to Corvallis last month, the second trip that he took to visit the Beavers in the span of a week. It was an official visit that set a high bar for Abajian. "The visit was great," he said shortly after the official visit. "I had a very good time in Corvallis. What’s stood out to me the most is the family aspect of the football team and how all the players are together like a brotherhood." The coaching staff also did a fantastic job at connecting with Abajian's family during his official visit. "My family loved Corvallis. The coaches connected with brother and father very well and were able to make them feel welcome, just as they do with me." The West Hills (CA) native is the second offensive line commitment for the Beavers in the 2024 recruiting cycle joining Sumner (WA)'s Dylan Sikorski.

