Saldate originally picked up an offer from Oregon State last September and the Beavers' quickly made Saldate a top target for the position in the 2024 recruiting cycle. "I really connect with the staff," Saldate told BeaversEdge earlier in his recruitment. "I see what they are building, I want to be part of it." Saldate with his commitment on Monday is now officially a part of what he and many others believe is something special brewing in Corvallis.

Wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson was an integral part of this recruitment and a major reason the Beavers received Saldate's commitment. "We talk pretty often," he previously said about his relationship with Hynson. "I love the vibes he gives. He teaches a lot of the same techniques I have learned over the years. I can see him and me being a great fit." On top of being one of the country's top wide receivers, Saldate is also a tremendous athlete excelling in track and field, especially as a long jumper where he took home the silver medal in the California state championships this past weekend.

Oregon State now holds three commitments in its 2024 recruiting class. He joins three-star tight end Wyatt Hook and three-star athlete Makhi Frazier. Saldate is expected to take an official visit to Oregon State on June 16. As a junior, he recorded 49 receptions for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns.