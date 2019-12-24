The 2019 football season in Southern California is over. St. John Bosco is the number 1 team in 2019 following a CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship and a win over Concord De La Salle for the State Open Division Championship.

Here are our final rankings (prior ranking in parentheses):

1. St. John Bosco (2) (13–1)

The Braves were ranked second in the preseason but will finish first in the country in many national polls. The Braves’ lone loss came to Mater Dei in Trinity League play.

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 4,225 yards, 48 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had eight rushing scores. Sophomore Rayshon Luke led the team in rushing with 700 yards and nine scores. Oregon commit Kris Hutson led the receiving corp in yards with 1,290 and 15 scores, while UCLA commit Logan Loya also excelled with 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Braves were led on defense by USC commit Kobe Pepe, who was named Trinity League MVP Lineman of the Year. Danny Lockhart led the linebacking unit in tackles. UCLA commit Jake Newman led the defensive backfield in tackles, while fellow senior Josh Alford led the team in interceptions with four.





2. Mater Dei (1) (12-1)

The Monarchs were ranked first in the preseason and finish second at the end of the season. Mater Dei suffered its lone loss of the season in its second meeting with St. John Bosco in the Division 1 title game.

Mater Dei’s offense was led by senior Alabama commit Bryce Young, who threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with a 72% completion percentage. He added 10 rushing scores. Kody Epps had 1,735 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

The defense was led by Ray Leutele, who had a team-leading 72 tackles and three interceptions. Junior Raesjon Davis led the team in sacks with 7.5. Junior Jaylin Davies and sophomore Joshua Hunter each had two interceptions from the defensive backfield.





3. Corona Del Mar (6) (16-0)

The Sea Kings completed their second undefeated season since 2013 by winning the second football state championship in school history, a 35-27 win over Serra of San Mateo in the Division 1-A game. Dan OShea’s team went undefeated in the Sunset League and won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championship.

Senior Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for a whopping 5,135 yards and 71 touchdowns and added 12 rushing scores. Riley Binnquist led the team in rushing with 957 yards and seven scores. Stanford commit John Humphreys led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with 2,001 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. Senior Bradley Schlom had 1,151 receiving yards and 17 scores.

Senior Mason Gecowets led the team on defense with 108 tackles. Senior Chase Zanck led the team in sacks with 8.5. Senior Chandler Fincher had five interceptions.





4. Corona Centennial (3) (9-3)

The Huskies were ranked third in the preseason and finish fourth at the end the season. Their three losses were to Mater Dei, Cathedral Catholic of San Diego, and St. John Bosco in the section semifinals.

Matt Logan’s Huskies were led on offense by quarterback Carter Freedland, who threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for eight scores. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 1,369 yards and 28 scores. Gary Bryant had 1,134 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Miguel Bautista led the team with 82 tackles and 10.5 sacks, while junior Korey Foreman had five sacks. Sophomore Jaden Mickey emerged with six interceptions.





5. Sierra Canyon (10) (14-2)

The Trailblazers fell in the State Division 1-AA championship to Central of Fresno. Jon Ellinghouse’s Trailblazers won the CIF Southern Section Division 2 Championship. They went on a 12 game winning streak after their lone regular season loss in September to Oaks Christian.

Junior quarterback Chayden Peery threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just one interception. Junior J.D. Sumlin led the team in rushing with 990 yards and 14 scores. Junior DJ Harvey had 1,465 receiving yards and seven scores.

The defensive unit was led by junior Drue Watts, who had a team high 131 tackles. Zach Thannum led the defensive line with 14 sacks. Sophomore Kamari Ramsey and Harvey each had four interceptions in the secondary.





6. Mission Viejo (4) (11-1)

Chad Johnson’s second season at Mission Viejo was successful, losing just one game.

Their season came to an end by losing to Mater Dei in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Junior quarterback Peter Costelli threw for 1,992 yards and 23 touchdowns. Junior Jacquez Robertson had 882 rushing yards and 15 scores. Chase Nenad led the team in receiving yards with 649 and touchdowns with 8.

The defense was led by in tackles by David Meyer, who had 103 tackles. Lance Keneley had a team high 13 sacks and James McDonald had a team high four interceptions.





7. Narbonne (0-9*) (5)

Narbonne was one of the big stories this season in Southern California. First, off the field with transfers, then on the field due to excellence, then off the field when their season came to an end. The LA City Section’s ruled that Narbonne must vacate its 2018 City Section Championship and banned them from the 2019 and 2020 playoffs due to rules violations. The Gauchos also forfeited each game and were deemed 0-9, not 9-0 because of multiple ineligible players due to residency violations.

On the field Narbonne was led by junior USC commit Jake Garcia. He threw for 2,301 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jack Brown led the team in rushing with 603 yards and had seven touchdowns. Eren East led the team in receiving yards with 610 and had six touchdowns.

The defense was led by in tackles by Arizona State commit Jordan Banks, who had 68 tackles. Sayeed Shah had a team high seven sacks. Oregon commit Jared Greenfield had a team high five interceptions.





8. Bishop Amat (8) (9-2)

The Lancers went undefeated in the Mission League and had the same record they had last season. Steve Hagerty’s team lost a pair of games to a pair of Division 1 teams ranked ahead of them in JSerra and the then top ranked team in the nation, Mater Dei, in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

They were led by senior Damien Moore. The Cal commit was the Mission League Most Valuable Player. He rushed for 1,213 yards and had 17 touchdowns.





9. Servite (9) (7-4)

2019 was Servite’s best season in terms of wins since 2011. Troy Thomas’ team was young and navigated through a tough Trinity League finishing third.

They were led by sophomore Noah Fifita, who had 2,892 passing yards and 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Junior Kyle Bandy led the team in rushing with 562 yards. Zedakiah Centers led the team with 955 receiving yards and 14 scores, while sophomore Tetairoa McMillan had 851 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Jacob Blandburg led the team in tackles with 81. Sophomore Maxx Silao led the team in sacks with three and junior Noah Avinger had a team high four interceptions.





10. Calabasas (7) (7-3)

Chris Claiborne’s Coyotes are ranked tenth after winning the Marmonte League. Their season came to an end in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs at St. John Bosco.

The Coyotes were led on offense by their Cal bound three year starting quarterback Jaden Casey. His offense scored 35 points per game with Washington State commit Jyden King at running back and Arizona State commit Johnny Wilson and Georgia commit Jermaine Burton at wide receiver.