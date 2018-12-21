The 2018 football season in Southern California is over. Mater Dei finishes as the number 1 team in 2018 following a CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship and win over Concord De La Salle in the State Open Division Championship.



Here is the final top ten:

1. Mater Dei (2) (13-2)

After being ranked second in the preseason, Mater Dei ended the season on top of the rankings. Head coach Bruce Rollinson and the Monarchs avenged their lone loss on the field in the regular season to St. John Bosco by winning the section title game and then beat De La Salle 35-21 in their final game for the State championship.

Mater Dei’s offense was led by junior Bryce Young, who threw for 3,846 yards and 39 touchdowns with a 70% completion percentage. Senior Shakobe Harper rushed for 20 scores. The nation’s seventh ranked player Bru McCoy had 1,428 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns with 13 tackles and five sacks on defense.

The defense was led by junior Moses Sepulona, who led the team with 75 tackles. Sophomore Raesjon Davis led the team in sacks with 7.5 and junior Elias Ricks led the team in interceptions with 9.





2. St. John Bosco (1) (13–1)

Coach Jason Negro’s Braves were ranked first in the preseason and end the season second. The Braves lone loss came to Mater Dei in the section title game.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns. Boise State commit George Holani rushed for 1,172 yards and 18 scores. Stanford commit Colby Bowman led the receiving corp in yards with 920 and 8 scores and junior Kris Hutson led them in touchdowns with 13 and 844 yards.

Senior linebacker Wisconsin commit Spencer Lytle led the team in tackles with 108, while senior defensive lineman Cole Aubrey led the team in sacks with 17.5. Wisconsin commit Titus Toler had four interceptions and Washington commit Trent McDuffie had three interceptions to lead the secondary.





3. Corona Centennial (3) (12-1)

The Huskies were ranked third in the preseason and finish third in the same spot at the end of the season. Their lone loss was to #1 Mater Dei in the section semifinals.

Matt Logan’s Huskies were led on offense by junior Ala Mikaele who threw for 1,642 yards and 17 scores. The senior running back duo of Thomas Kinslow and Octavio Cortes combined for 1,305 yards and 28 scores. Gary Bryant Jr. had 905 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Tuasivi Nomura led the team with 78 tackles, while sophomore Korey Foreman led the team in sacks with 6. Kinslow also led the team in interceptions with three.





4. Oaks Christian (4) (12-1)

Charles Collins’ Lions lost one game in his first season at Oaks Christian. That game was in the semifinals of the section playoffs to St. John Bosco.

Washington commit Josh Calvert led the offense and the defense in 2018. Calvert threw for 15 scores and rushed for seven. He also led the team in tackles with 70 from his linebacker position. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet rushed for 1,770 yards and 13 scores with three interceptions on defense.



Junior Ty Shamblin led all receivers with six touchdowns. Oregon commit Kayvon Thibodeaux had 54 tackles and 18 sacks. Nate Lenthall led the team in interceptions with five.







5. Mission Viejo (5) (6-6)

Coach Chad Johnson’s first season at Mission Viejo was successful, losing just two games on the field. They had to forfeit their first four wins for using an ineligible player. Their season came to an end by losing to Mater Dei in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Arizona State quarterback commit Joey Yellen threw for 3,516 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jamari Ferrell had 898 rushing yards and 13 scores. Oregon State commit JoJo Forrest led the team in receiving yards with 1,188 and touchdowns with 12.

The defense was led by in tackles by sophomore Easton Mascarenas, who had 91 tackles. Junior Lance Keneley had a team high 10 sacks. Utah State commit Akili Arnold had a team high seven interceptions.





6. JSerra (6) (9-3)

Pat Harlow’s Lions finished 2018 ranked sixth and with their most wins since 2014. Their three losses all came to teams ranked ahead of them - #1 Mater Dei, #2 St. John Bosco, and #4 Oaks Christian.

They were led by junior Chris Street who had 1,342 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior Caden Bell had 2,012 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. USC commit Michael Wilson had 659 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The defense was led by senior Calvin Mouisset who had a team high 85 tackles. Sophomore Jaden Genova and senior Shawn Nielsen each had 9 sacks. Senior Hagen Foreman led the team with four interceptions.





7. Bishop Amat (7) (9-2)

The Lancers went undefeated in the Mission League and had their most wins since the 2015 season. Steve Hagerty’s team lost a pair of games to teams ranked ahead of them in #6 JSerra and #5 Mission Viejo in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

The offense was led by seniors Blake Archuleta and Kenny Collins. Archuleta threw for 2,040 yards and 15 scores, while Collins rushed for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Jaden Allen led the receivers with 746 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense was led by senior Deven Jarvis with his 85 tackles; his two interceptions tied for the team high with Mason Montanez. Junior Elijah Ponder had a team high nine sacks.





8. Narbonne (NR) (10-4)

The Gauchos followed up their 2017 Division 1-A state title win by advancing to the 1-AA regional final in 2018. Manuel Douglas’ team went undefeated in the Los Angeles City Section winning the Open Division.

The offense was led by sophomore Jake Garcia who threw for 2,130 yards and 15 scores. Junior Jack Brown led all rushers with 728 yards and nine scores, while fellow junior Joshua Jackson Jr. led the receivers with 915 yards and eight touchdowns.

Senior Andrew Berrueco led the team in tackles with 91. Junior Jordan Banks had a team high 13 sacks. Senior Vincent Tucker led the team with three interceptions.





9. Grace Brethren (NR) (14-2)

The Lancers ended their season with the first football state championship in school history, a 21-14 win over Del Oro in the Division 2-AA game. Josh Henderson’s team went undefeated in the Camino League and won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Championship.

Senior Lontrelle Diggs led the offense with 2,507 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. Sophomore Michael Zele threw for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. Nate Bennett led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with 558 yards and five scores.

Senior linebacker Justin Skidmore led the team and defense with 172 tackles. Junior Soane Toia led the team in sacks with 11.5. Senior Troy Hothan led the state in interceptions with 11.





10. Lawndale (NR) (14-2)

Coach Travis Clark and his Cardinals finished off their 2018 season with a 20-12 win over San Joaquin Memorial in the Division 2-A State Championship, their first in school history.

Their road to that game included an undefeated Ocean League and a CIF Southern Section Division 5 Championship.



The Cardinals were led by all season by running back Jordan Wilmore. The USC commit rushed for 208 yards and a pair of scores in the state final.







Dropped out: Corona Del Mar, Cajon, Calabasas

Next, we'll take an early look at 2019 and predict who the "Fab 4" will be for next season.

