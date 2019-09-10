Mater Dei tops Week 3 Rankings



Mater Dei is the number one team for the fourth straight week as we enter the third week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 3 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses).





1. Mater Dei (3-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Centennial of Peoria Arizona 71-21. Bryce Young was 31-for-38 with 528 passing yards and had seven touchdowns. Kody Epps had 197 receiving yards and three scores. Kyron Ware-Hudson had three touchdowns.

They play powerhouse Saint Francis Academy of Maryland at St. John Bosco on Saturday.





2. St. John Bosco (3-0) (2)

The Braves beat Liberty of Nevada 49-7. DJ Uiagalelei was 6-for-9 with 290 passing yards and five scores. He also rushed for a touchdown. Sophomore Rayshon Luke had 92 rushing yards and a score. Junior Beaux Collins had 178 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Jode McDuffie had a 71 yard touchdown. UCLA commit Jake Newman had nine tackles on defense.

They host Our Lady Good Counsel of Maryland on Friday.





3. Centennial (1-2) (3)

The Huskies lost 44-41 at Cathedral Catholic of San Diego. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns for Centennial. Jake Retzlaff and Ala Mikaele each threw touchdown passes. Gary Bryant had 122 receiving yards and a touchdown and also had a 67 yard rushing score. Demitrus Simpson had 59 receiving yards and a score.

They host Liberty of Nevada on Friday.







4. Narbonne (2-1) (4)

The Gauchos beat St. Paul 56-19. Jake Garcia threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score. Jack Brown had 221 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tomarion Harden had 31 yards and a score. USC commit Joshua Jackson had 153 receiving yards and two scores.

They play Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College on Friday.





5. JSerra (2-1) (5)

The Lions beat Bishop Amat 38-14. General Booty was 11-for-15 with 181 yards and three scores. Sammy Green had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. Cal commit Chris Street, Earnest McDaniel, and New Zealand Williams each had receiving touchdowns.

They play Milton at St. John Bosco on Saturday.





6. Mission Viejo (3-0) (6)

The Diablos beat La Habra 23–6. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Scott and Easton Mascarenas each had rushing touchdowns. Mascarenas also had a team high eight tackles.

They host Villa Park on Friday.





7. Serra (2-0) (8)

The Cavaliers beat Calabasas 26-20 in double overtime. UNLV commit Doug Brumfield rushed for two scores and threw the game winning touchdown to Lavon Bunkley-Shelton.

They host Long Beach Poly on Friday.





8. Grace Brethren (3-0) (10)

The Lancers beat Muir 38-18. Julien Stokes rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns. George Bowers returned a kick for a touchdown. Payton Gourley had an interception on defense.

They play at Oak Hills on Friday.





9. Calabasas (2-1) (9)

The Coyotes lost to Serra 26-20 in double overtime. Jaden Casey threw a pair of touchdowns to LSU commit Jermaine Burton. Casey also rushed for a score.

They host La Habra on Friday.





10. Oaks Christian (2-1) (NR)

The Lions re-enter the rankings following a 21-14 win over Sierra Canyon. Sophomore Derek Boyd rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Wang threw a touchdown to Ty Shamblin. Mister Williams had eight tackles.

They play at Alemany on Friday.





Dropped Out: Sierra Canyon (7)



