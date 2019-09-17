The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the final weeks of non-league play.

Mater Dei is the number one team for the fifth straight week as we enter the fourth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 4 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses).





1. Mater Dei (4-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat St. Frances Academy of Maryland 34-18.

Player Highlights: USC commit Bryce Young threw for 247 yards and rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Kody Epps had 105 receiving yards. Dean Neeley had a team high nine tackles.

They have a bye before they play at St. John’s of Washington D.C. on Friday September 27th on ESPN.





2. St. John Bosco (4-0) (2)

The Braves beat Our Lady Good Counsel of Maryland 31–8.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 293 yards and three scores. UCLA commit Nathaniel Jones rushed for a touchdown. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Logan Loya and Jode McDuffie each added receiving scores. USC commit Kobe Pepe had 14 tackles and two sacks. UCLA commit Jake Newman added an interception.

They play at Mililani of Hawaii on Saturday.





3. Corona Centennial (2-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Liberty of Nevada 63-29.

Player Highlights: Jake Retzlaff threw for 183 yards and three scores. Carter Freedland threw for two touchdowns and Ala Mikaele threw for another score. Nicholas Floyd rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Centennial. Gary Bryant had 234 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Jeremy Narbonne had 93 receiving yards and a score. Senior Colby Summa had 10 tackles, a sack, and an interception.

They play Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Friday.





4.Narbonne (3-1) (4)

The Gauchos beat Orange Lutheran 38-0.

Player Highlights: Jake Garcia threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns with a rushing score. Tomarion Harden had 52 rushing yards and a score. Elijah Queen had 86 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Eren East had 105 yards and a score. Alabama commit Traeshon Holden had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown in his debut for the Gauchos.

They host Serra on Friday.





5. JSerra (3-1) (5)

The Lions beat Milton of Georgia 17-14.

Player Highlights: General Booty threw for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cal commit Chris Street had a rushing touchdown. Earnest McDaniel had 74 receiving yards and a score. Anthony Andrioli drained a field goal. Sophomore Malaki Te’o had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

They host Calabasas on Saturday.





6. Mission Viejo (4-0) (6)

The Diablos beat Villa Park 23–6.

Player Highlights: Peter Costelli threw for 143 yards and a touchdown. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Tyson Scott had 57 rushing yards and a score while Kadin Semonza added a rushing touchdown. Mavin Anderson had a receiving touchdown. David Meyer had seven tackles, a sack, and two interceptions.

They host St. Mary’s of Stockton on Friday.





7. Serra (3-0) (7)

The Cavaliers beat Long Beach Poly 27-24.

Player Highlights: UNLV commit Doug Brumfield threw three touchdown passes including the game winner to Devin Ford in the fourth quarter. Ronald Gilliam and Lavon Bunkley-Shelton each had receiving scores. Elijah Davis had a rushing touchdown. Devyn King had an interception on defense.

They play at Narbonne on Friday.





8. Grace Brethren (4-0) (8)

The Lancers beat Oak Hills 48-0.

Player Highlights: Mikey Zele threw for 262 yards and three scores. Julien Stokes rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Bennett had 84 receiving yards and two scores, while Jaden Hammer added 112 yards and a touchdown.

They have a bye this week before they play Westlake on Friday September 26th at Moorpark College.





9. Calabasas (3-1) (9)

The Coyotes beat La Habra 46-35.

Player Highlights: Jaden Casey threw for 265 yards and six touchdowns. LSU commit Jermaine Burton had three receiving touchdowns, while Oregon commit Johnny Wilson had a pair of receiving scores. Zack Shadorf had a 46 yard fumble return for touchdown that sealed the game in the final two minutes.

They play at JSerra on Friday.





10. Corona Del Mar (4-0) (NR)

The Sea Kings enter the rankings following a 56-7 win over Lakewood.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 237 yards and four scores. Ryan Rector, Riley Binnquist, and Jason Vicencio each had rushing touchdowns. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 97 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Bradley Schlom had 103 receiving yards and a score.

They have a bye this week before they play San Clemente on Friday September 26th at Newport Harbor High School.





Dropped Out: Oaks Christian (2-2) (10) – lost to Alemany 44-7.