The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the first week of league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the seventh straight week as we enter the sixth week of football in Southern California.

1. Mater Dei (5-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat St. John’s of Washington D.C 53-24.

Player Highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns. Kody Epps led all receivers with two touchdowns. Cameron Leofa, Marceese Yetts, and Quincy Craig each had rushing touchdowns.

2. St. John Bosco (5-0) (2)

The Braves had a bye.

3. Centennial (3-2) (3)

The Huskies had a bye.

4. Narbonne (5-1) (4)

The Gauchos beat Lawndale 28-21.

Player Highlights: Jake Garcia threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing score. Alabama commit Traeshon Holden and Elijah Queen had touchdown receptions. Alonso Person had a fumble return for touchdown.

5. JSerra (4-1) (5)

The Lions had a bye.

6. Mission Viejo (6-0) (6)

The Diablos beat Upland 38–3.

Player Highlights: Peter Costelli threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with Jerome Cortes Rolfe and TJ Roelen for scores. Tyson Scott and Jacquez Robertson each had rushing touchdowns. Easton Mascarenas had 17 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery on defense.

7. Serra (4-1) (7)

The Cavaliers beat Cathedral 13-7.

Player Highlights: Elijah Davis rushed for a touchdown and got a receiving score from UNLV commit Doug Brumfield.

8. Grace Brethren (5-0) (8)

The Lancers beat Westlake 49-35.

Player Highlights: Josh Henderson rushed for 267 yards and five touchdowns and added a 35 yard receiving score from Mikey Zele. He also had 12 tackles and a sack on defense. Julien Stokes rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

9. Corona Del Mar (5-0) (9)

The Sea Kings beat San Clemente 42-21.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 388 yards and four touchdowns. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 131 receiving yards and three scores. Bradley Schlom had 163 receiving yards and a touchdown.

10. Calabasas (4-2) (10)

The Coyotes beat Valencia 35-7.

Player Highlights: Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw three touchdown passes, one each to Oregon commit Johnny Wilson, Malachi Hannah, and Larry Turner IIer III. Washington State commit Jyden King rushed for a touchdown. Peter Briggs had a fumble return for a touchdown on defense.

