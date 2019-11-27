Monarchs top Week 14 Rankings

The section championships of the 2019 football playoffs are upon us. Mater Dei is the number one team for the fifteenth straight week as we enter the fourteenth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 14 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):

Note: This is our final ranking until our end of the season ranking after the state championships. Stay tuned for two weeks of previews for the regional and state finals.





1. Mater Dei (12-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat #4 Mission Viejo 49-24.

Player highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 520 yards and seven touchdowns. Kody Epps had 339 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Keyon Ware-Hudson had 71 receiving yards and two scores. Joshua Hunter had an interception.

They play #2 St. John Bosco on Saturday at Cerritos College.





2. St. John Bosco (11-1) (2)

The Braves beat #3 Corona Centennial 52-14.

Player highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 192 passing yards and four touchdowns. UCLA commit Nathaniel Jones, Jabari Bates, Rayshon Luke each had rushing scores. Beaux Collins led all receivers with two scores and Jode McDuffie and Adam Awaida each added receiving scores.

They play #1 Mater Dei on Saturday at Cerritos College.





3. Corona Centennial (9-3) (3)

The Huskies lost 52-14 to #2 St. John Bosco.

Player highlights: Carter Freedland threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score. Gary Bryant had 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Their season is over.





4. Mission Viejo (11-1) (4)

The Diablos lost 49-24 to #1 Mater Dei.

Player highlights: Peter Costelli threw a touchdown to Chase Nenad. James McDonald had an interception return for touchdown. Ryan Nichols returned a block punt 20 yards for a touchdown.

Their season is over.





5. Narbonne (0-9*) (5)The LA City Section ruled that Narbonne must vacate its 2018 City Section Championship and is banned from the 2019 and 2020 playoffs due to rules violations.

*The Gauchos are also 0-9, not 9-0 because of multiple ineligible players due to residency violations.





6. Corona Del Mar (13-0) (6)

The Sea Kings beat Alemany 48-21.

Player highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns with three rushing scores. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 161 receiving yards and a score. Bradley Schlom had 26 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Simon Hall added a receiving score. Chandler Fincher had two interceptions on defense.

They play Grace Brethren at Newport Harbor High School on Friday.





7. Calabasas (7-3) (7)

The Coyotes’ season is over.





8. Bishop Amat (9-2) (8)

The Lancers’ season is over.





9. Servite (7-4) (9)

The Friars’ season is over.





10. Sierra Canyon (12-1) (10)

The Trailblazers beat Rancho Cucamonga 24-13.

Player highlights: JD Sumlin led all rushers with 89 yards and a touchdown. Brendon Gamble rushed for 78 yards and a score. Chayden Peery threw for 136 yards and rushed for a score. DJ Harvey had an interception on defense.

They play at Chaminade on Friday.