The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the third week of league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the ninth straight week as we enter the eighth week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 8 rankings (prior week's ranking in parentheses):





1. Mater Dei (7-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Servite 56-11.

Player Highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 79 yards and a score. Dean Neeley had an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

They play Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills on Friday.





2. St. John Bosco (7-0) (2)

The Braves beat JSerra 59-10.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 110 yards and three scores. Oregon commit Kris Hutson, Logan Loya and Jode McDuffie each had receiving scores. Ma’a Gaoteote led the defense with 11 tackles.

They play Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College on Friday.





3. Centennial (5-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Corona 69-7.

Player Highlights: Carter Freedland and Jake Retzlaff each threw for touchdowns. Nicholas Floyd rushed for three scores. Four-star Gary Bryant and Branden Alvarez each had a receiving touchdown. Sophomore Jaden Mickey had an interception on defense.

They host Norco on Friday.





4. Narbonne (6-1) (4)

The Gauchos had a bye last week. They play at Gardena on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (8-0) (6)

The Diablos beat Capistrano Valley 63–13.

Player Highlights: Peter Costelli threw for 159 yards and a touchdown and had 94 rushing yards and three scores. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 136 yards and four scores. Chase Nenad had 99 receiving yards and a touchdown. David Meyer had 12 tackles on defense.

They have a bye this week before they host San Clemente on Friday October 25th.





6. Grace Brethren (7-0) (7)

The Lancers beat Moorpark 56-14.

Player Highlights: Mikey Zele threw for 97 yards and a score. Julien Stokes had 178 rushing yards and four scores and added a receiving touchdown. Elijah Jones rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Stokes added a 93 yard receiving score. Nate Bennett had 139 receiving yards and two scores. Dez Diles and Cooper Robertson each had 16 tackles on defense.

They play Thousand Oaks at Ventura College on Thursday.





7. Corona Del Mar (7-0) (8)

The Sea Kings beat Edison 42-7.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns and had a rushing score. Stanford commit John Humphreys had 170 receiving yards and three scores. Washington commit Mark Redman had a receiving touchdown. Riley Haupt had a pair of interceptions while Zach Green had a 75 yard pick six.

They play Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach on Thursday.





8. JSerra (5-2) (5)

The Lions lost to St. John Bosco 49-10.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Chris Street had a receiving touchdown from General Booty. New Zealand Williams had an interception on defense.

They play Servite at Orange Coast College on Friday.





9. Calabasas (5-2) (9)

The Coyotes had a bye. They host Newbury Park on Friday.





10. Bishop Amat (6-1) (10)

The Lancers beat Chaminade 31-21.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Damien Moore rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns. AJ Souza had two punt blocks.

They play at Serra on Friday.