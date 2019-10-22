The 2019 football season in the state of California is reaching the fourth week of league play. Mater Dei is the number one team for the tenth straight week as we enter the ninth week of football in Southern California.

1. Mater Dei (8-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Santa Margarita 45-0.

Player Highlights: Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for four touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Kody Epps had a pair of receiving scores, while Quincy Craig and Kyron Ware-Hudson each added receiving touchdowns.

2. St. John Bosco (8-0) (2)

The Braves beat Orange Lutheran 63-3.

Player Highlights: Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns. UCLA commit Nathaniel Jones and sophomore Jabari Bates each had receiving scores. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 144 receiving yards and two scores. Logan Loya had 131 receiving yards and a score, while Beaux Collins had 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Matthew Jordan had seven tackles and a sack.

3. Centennial (6-2) (3)

The Huskies beat Norco 61-23.

Player Highlights: Nicholas Floyd rushed for 105 yards and five touchdowns. Miguel Bautista had four sacks.

4. Narbonne (8-0) (4)

The Gauchos beat Gardena 58-6.

Player Highlights: USC commit Jake Garcia threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns. Tomarion Harden had 123 rushing yards and a score. Alabama commit Traeshon Holden had 89 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Eren East had 86 receiving yards and two scores.

They host Carson on Friday.

5. Mission Viejo (8-0) (5)

The Diablos had a bye last week.

6. Grace Brethren (8-0) (6)

The Lancers beat Thousand Oaks 42-0.

Player Highlights: Julien Stokes rushed for three touchdowns. Mikey Zele threw three touchdown passes to Nate Bennett. Dez Diles had an interception on defense.

7. Corona Del Mar (8-0) (7)

The Sea Kings beat Fountain Valley 42-7.

Player Highlights: Washington commit Ethan Garbers threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Riley Binnquist rushed for two scores. Bradley Schlom and Washington commit Mark Redman each had two receiving touchdowns.

8. Calabasas (6-2) (9)

The Coyotes beat Newbury Park 66-7.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Jaden Casey threw for five touchdowns. LSU commit Jermaine Burton and Jaylen Blizzard each had two receiving touchdowns. Jaylen Thompson had two rushing touchdowns. Lamont Narcisse had an interception return for touchdown.

9. Bishop Amat (7-1) (10)

The Lancers beat Serra 20-13.

Player Highlights: Cal commit Damien Moore rushed for a touchdown. Tobin O’Dell threw a touchdown to Elijah Cofer. Adrian Ochoa made two field goals.

10. Servite (5-3) (NR)

The Friars enter the rankings following a 34-21 win over previously eighth ranked JSerra.

Player Highlights: Noah Fifita threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a score. He connected with Kyle Bandy, Damien Moun, Zedakiah Centers, and Tetairoa McMillan for scores. Jack Kane had an interception.

Dropped Out: JSerra (8)



