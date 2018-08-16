The 2018 football season in the state of California is upon us. Californiapreps.com’s annual rankings of the top football teams in Southern California is also back.

Here are the teams ranked 1-5 in our top 10 for 2018 headlined by top ranked St. John Bosco and junior DJ Uiagalelei.





1. St. John Bosco

Jason Negro’s Braves open up 2018 as the top ranked team in our rankings. The Braves are loaded with key returners on both sides of the ball, promising underclassmen, and talented newcomers.

Rivals.com’s top ranked junior in the country Uiagalelei leads the offense with the return of 1,150+ yard running back George Holani. Stanford commit Colby Bowman and USC junior commit Kris Hutson are top targets on the outside with USC commit Jude Wolfe at tight end. Utah commit Marist Talavou leads the offensive line.

On defense the Braves return Oregon commit Sua’ava Poti and Colorado commit Na’im Rodman on the line with fellow senior Cole Aubrey, who had 15 sacks last season. The linebacker core is strong with the return of 4 star Ralen Goforth and Wisconsin commit Spencer Lytle. The secondary returns the top defensive back in California in USC commit Chris Steele with Colorado commit Titus Toler and a pair of other Division 1 prospects in Jake Bailey and Trent McDuffie.

First Game: Friday August 17th versus Timpview of Utah at home.





2. Mater Dei

The defending Open Division State Champion Monarchs open up being ranked second. Bruce Rollinson has reloaded in a spectacular fashion, especially on offense with the arrival of USC commit junior quarterback Bryce Young. He replaces USC freshman JT Daniels under center.

2017’s leading rusher Shakobe Harper returns with Oregon commit Sean Dollars at running back. 5 star Bru McCoy is back at wide receiver with Colorado commit Braedin Huffman-Dixon and UCLA tight end commit Mike Martinez. The offensive line is led by 4 star junior Myles Murao and Utah commit Luke Felix-Fualalo.

The defensive line won't have Oregon commit Mase Funa due to injury but fellow Duck commit Keyon Ware-Hudson is healthy following an injury that forced him to miss last season. Oregon State commit Evan Bennett is also on the line. Junior Jacobah Fuamatu is a promising linebacker with arguably the best secondary in the country behind him. Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell and super Texas junior transfer Bryson Washington join a group with Oklahoma commit Darion Green-Warren, 4 star junior Elias Ricks, and D1 senior William Nimmo Jr.

First Game: Friday August 17th versus Bishop Amat at Santa Ana Stadium.





3. Corona Centennial

Matt Logan and his Huskies are ranked highly once again in national rankings and our rankings as they have been for the past decade plus. The winner of a quarterback competition to replace Stanford signee Tanner McKee will have a loaded offense around himself. Seniors Thomas Kinslow and Octavio Cortes combined for 38 touchdowns and 1,870 rushing yards as juniors. Gary Bryant returns at wide receiver after a huge sophomore season.

The defense returns four of its top six tacklers. The defensive line is led by Drake Jackson, who has his pick of major scholarship offers, and the next major recruit in super sophomore Korey Foreman. One of those leading tacklers, Tuasivi Nomura, returns at linebacker and leads that unit. The secondary is led by junior Isaiah Young, who emerged as a sophomore at cornerback and has early offers from the likes of Arizona and Oregon.

First Game: Friday August 17th versus Chandler of Arizona at San Bernardino Valley College at 7:30.





4. Narbonne

The State Division 1A Champion Gauchos open up 2018 as our fourth ranked team. Manuel Douglas’s 12-3 Gauchos have won four straight Los Angeles City Section Championships. A pair of sophomores in Jaylen Henderson and Jake Garcia are competing for the job under center with Garcia having to sit out four games via transfer.

The rest of the offense is also talented. 4-star JoJuan Collins is an impact at running back and 2017’s leading receiver in UNLV commit Steve Jenkins is back at wide receiver. California’s highest rated offensive lineman is Oregon commit Jonah Tauanu’u. UTEP commit Juice Tupua leads the defensive line with promising junior Jordan Berry.

Junior Jordan Banks just landed an Alabama offer and will lead the linebacking corp. The secondary is loaded with Oregon commit Mykael Wright, San Diego State commit Brine Penny, Colorado State commit Paul Edwards, Idaho State commit Ja’Maree Boone, and talented junior Brandon Jones.

First Game: Friday August 17th vs St. Louis of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium.





5. Orange Lutheran

JP Presley enters his third season at Orange Lutheran with an experienced team that especially on offense flashed in spurts en route to a 6-6 record last season.

They return nearly their entire offense. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski is the highest ranked senior QB in the state. Reggie Strong Jr. is a Division 1 player at running back.

Returning also are a pair of highly rated wide outs in 5 star Kyle Ford and junior Logan Loya. They also have a pair of Pac-12 committed tight ends in USC commit Ethan Rae and Cal commit Elijah Mojarro.

The defense returns 4 of its leading 5 tacklers. Jackson Cloyd had 101 tackles as a junior and has Zach Brogden next to him at linebacker. Drew Ramirez and Jacob DeWitt each made impacts at safety last year with Ramirez leading the team in interceptions with 3.

First Game: Friday August 17th at San Juan Hills.