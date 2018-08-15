The 2018 football season in the state of California is upon us. The annual rankings by Californiapreps.com of the top football teams in Southern California is also back.

Here are the teams ranked 6-10 in our top 10 for 2018 headlined by Mission Viejo and senior Arizona State commit Joey Yellen.

Stay tuned tomorrow for our top 5 ranked teams.





6. Mission Viejo

Former St. John Bosco offensive coordinator Chad Johnson is poised to have a strong first season replacing the legend Bob Johnson. The Diablos return a strong duo in the backfield in Arizona State commit Joey Yellen and Akili Arnold. Arnold is one of the most explosive players in the region. He rushed for nearly 1,500 yards last season.

Deavyn Woullard and Jamari Ferrell are also expected to have impacts on offense. Hunter Keneley returns on the offensive line. The defense has a Division 1 player at each level. Reece Hite leads the defensive line along with promising junior Lance Keneley, Syrr Barnes at linebacker, and JoJo Forest in the defensive backfield with talented sophomore Mavin Anderson.

First Game: Friday August 17th vs Liberty of Bakersfield at home.





7. Upland

Tim Salter’s Highlanders had a huge 2017 undefeated regular season with their lone loss to Oaks Christian in dramatic fashion in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 semifinals. Upland loses David Baldwin to transfer to IMG Academy but brings in Cole Boop, who threw for 2,913 yards as a freshman at Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana.

Most of the offense returns especially a pair of Washington commits. Cameron Davis rushed for 1,066 yards last season and Taj Davis returns with his 1,218 receiving yards. Tyevin Ford and Isaiah Banks should each have impacts at running back and wide out.

The defense returns its best player Justin Flowe who is the second ranked junior in the country and had 119 tackles last season. The secondary returns a solid pair in Cal commit Zahran Manley and Caleb Roberson, who had 56 tackles last season

First Game: Saturday August 17th at La Habra.





8. Serra

Scott Altenberg’s Cavaliers are ranked in the top 10 following a 6-5 season in 2017. Junior Doug Brumfield had flashes as a sophomore as a part-time starter and could be in store for a strong season as the starter. He has talent on the outside in 4 star junior Lavon Bunkley-Shelton, junior Ronald Gilliam, senior Melquan Stovall, and super sophomore Anthony Beavers.

The defense returns its second leading tackler in 4-star junior Justin Houston, who had 96 tackles as a sophomore. Junior Jaylon Armstead also flashed as a sophomore at linebacker. Jalen Rudolph is a Division 1 player at defensive line, a strong secondary has 4-star Max Williams and juniors Devyn King and Macen Williams, the younger brother of Max.

First Game: Saturday August 25th vs Serra of San Mateo at St. Francis High School in Mountain View in the Bay Area.





9. Oaks Christian

First year coach Charles Collins has a talented team coming off a state regional final berth in 2017. He has a returning starting quarterback in Josh Calvert who also made an impact on defense at linebacker. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet has had 23 rushing touchdowns in each of his sophomore and junior seasons. Stanford junior commit Bryce Farrell emerged in a major way with a 1,168 yard receiving season.

Reese Silofau has made an impact on both lines. The Lions defense is experienced as they return their top 7 tacklers with Calvert third on that list. Rivals.com’s fourth rated player in the country and the highest in California is defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who led the team in tackles with 99 and sacks with 20. The defensive line also returns Oregon State commit Ryan Franke.

The linebacker corp returns Calvert and junior Mister Williams, who was fourth on the team with his 69 tackles. The secondary returns the team’s second leading tackler in Nate Lenthall and Ezekial Bishop, who tied for the team lead in interceptions with 3 in 2017.

First Game: Thursday August 16th versus Chaminade at home.





10. Calabasas

Chris Claiborne enters his second second at Calabasas with high expectations, especially on offense coming off a 10-2 season. Fresno State junior commit Jaden Casey burst on to the scene throwing for 32 touchdowns leading an offense that scored 37 points per game and returns most of their firepower.

Leading rusher Keithan Gooden is back along with Oregon commit Mycah Pittman and 5 star junior Johnny Wilson at wide receiver.

The defense returns its leading two tacklers in linebacker Connor Beautrow and safety Spencer Mair, who tied for the team lead in interceptions with 3. They also return their fifth leading tackler Andrew Allen and Jared Hopper, which form a solid defensive back unit.

First Game: Friday August 24th vs JSerra at home.





Just Missed - Cajon, Chaminade, JSerra, Murrieta Valley, among others.