St. John Bosco was the number one team in our SoCal rankings in the preseason and have been throughout as the season as we enter the second week of playoff action.

Here are our rankings going into the quarterfinals:





1. St. John Bosco (11-0) (1)

The Braves beat Serra 49-0. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 27 rushing yards and a score. Boise State commit George Holani had 88 yards and a score and a receiving touchdown. Stanford commit Colby Bowman, Jake Bailey, and Kris Hutson each had receiving scores.

They play at San Clemente on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (9-2) (2)

The Monarchs beat Valencia 44-6. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shakobe Harper had 47 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns and 62 receiving yards and a score. Cameron Gardner had 112 receiving yards and a score. Oregon commit Keyon Ware-Hudson tied for the team high in tackles with 6.

They play at Mission Viejo on Friday.





3. Centennial (11-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Orange Lutheran 84-14. Ala Mikaele threw a pair of touchdown passes. Carter Freedland also threw a touchdown pass. Reggie Retzlaff threw a touchdown to Aaron Smith and also caught a score. Gary Bryant returned a punt 50 yards for a score and had receiving touchdowns from 49 and 44 yards.

They play at Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.





4. Oaks Christian (11-0) (4)

The Lions beat Chaminade 22-7. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet rushed for 143 yards. Washington commit Josh Calvert threw for 119 yards and a touchdown. Tripp Mitchell also threw for a touchdown. Ty Shamblin and Donovan Davis had receiving touchdowns. Garth White hit 3 field goals. Kayvon Thibodeaux had 2 sacks.

They play at JSerra on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (6-5) (5)

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.

The Diablos beat Bishop Amat 24-7. Joey Yellen threw for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jamari Ferrell had 67 rushing yards and a score. Joseph Forest had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Akili Arnold had 59 receiving yards and a touchdown. Syrr Barnes had 13 tackles on defense. Lance Keneley had 3 sacks.

They host Mater Dei on Friday.





6. J Serra (9-2) (6)

The Lions beat Long Beach Poly 42-9. Caden Bell threw for 168 yards and 2 scores. Chris Street rushed for 132 yards and 2 scores. Anthony Ward added a rushing touchdown. Tyler Shimomura also had a passing touchdown. Sophomores Jaden Genova and Jasper Lott each had a receiving touchdown. Freshman Malaki Teo led the team with 10 tackles and had .5 sacks.

They host Oaks Christian on Friday.





7. Bishop Amat (9-2) (7)

The Lancers lost to Mission Viejo 24-7. Kenny Collins had a 12 yard rushing touchdown as the lone score in the defeat.

Their season is over.





8. Corona Del Mar (9-1-1) (8)

The Sea Kings beat Redondo Union 49-14. Ethan Garbers threw for 362 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jason Vicencio had 109 rushing yards and 2 scores. Bradley Schlom had 113 receiving yards and a score, John Humphreys had 109 receiving yards and a touchdown, Mark Redman had 85 receiving yards and 2 scores. Simon Hall also added a receiving touchdown and 51 yards. Franz Froehlich led the defense with 12 tackles.

They play Yorba Linda at Newport Harbor High School on Friday.





9. Cajon (10-1) (9)

The Cowboys beat Paloma Valley 39-7. Jayden Daniels threw for 285 yards and 5 touchdowns and also rushed for 99 yards. Christian Benjamin rushed for a score. Darren Jones had 99 yards and a touchdown, Devin Murray had 89 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Larenzo McMillan and Josh Gibson each had receiving scores. Oklahoma commit Jonathan Perkins had 24 tackles on defense.

They play at Paraclete on Friday.





10. Orange Lutheran (5-6) (10)

The Lancers lost to Corona Centennial 35-7. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw a 49 yard touchdown to Logan Loya in the defeat.

Their season is over.