The 2018 football season in the state of California has reached the semifinal round of the playoffs. St. John Bosco was the number one team in our rankings in the preseason and has been throughout as the season.

Here are our rankings as we enter the third week of playoff action.



This is our final rankings before our end of the season 2018 rankings after the State Championship. Stay tuned to three weeks of weekly game previews for the CIF Championship, State Regional Finals, and State Finals.







1. St. John Bosco (12-0) (1)



The Braves beat San Clemente 56-6. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 27 rushing yards and a score. Boise State commit George Holani and Matthew Colombo each rushed for touchdowns. Kris Hutson had 133 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 82 yards and a score. 4-star defensive back Trent McDuffie rushed for a touchdown, had a 76 yard punt return for touchdown, forced a fumble, had a fumble recovery, and had an interception.



They play at #4 Oaks Christian on Friday.







2. Mater Dei (10-2) (2)

The Monarchs beat Mission Viejo 56-17. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns. Shakobe Harper had 127 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns and 22 receiving yards and a score. Bru McCoy had 189 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns and also had a rushing score. UCLA commit Mike Martinez had 66 receiving yards and a touchdown. Oregon commit Keyon Ware-Hudson had a pair of sacks. Freshman Domani Jackson had 3 tackles and an interception.



They play #3 Centennial at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.







3. Centennial (12-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Rancho Cucamonga 58-20. Ala Mikaele threw for 176 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Carter Freedland and Thomas Kinslow each rushed for 2 touchdowns. Gary Bryant had an 86 yard rushing touchdown, 88 receiving yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Young had a team high 9 tackles. Kaleb Tuliau and Miguel Bautista each had interceptions.



They play #2 Mater Dei at the Santa Ana Stadium.







4. Oaks Christian (12-0) (4)

The Lions beat JSerra 35-34. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown. Washington commit Josh Calvert threw a touchdown to Ty Shamblin. Tripp Mitchell rushed for a touchdown. Garth White hit a pair of field goals, including a 26 yard kick to win the game with 18 seconds left in the game. Nate Lenthall had a 27 yard interception return for touchdown.



They host #1 St. John Bosco on Friday.







5. Mission Viejo (6-6) (5)

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.



The Diablos lost to Mater Dei 56-17. Joey Yellen threw for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joseph Forest had 132 receiving yards and a touchdown. Mavin Anderson had a touchdown reception. Syrr Barnes had 12 tackles on defense.



Their season is over.







6. J Serra (9-3) (6)

The Lions lost to Oaks Christian 35-34. Caden Bell threw for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Chris Street rushed for 172 yards and 2 scores. Samuel Green had 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. USC commit Munir McClain had 91 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Tyler Shimomura also had a passing touchdown. Sophomore Zamajay Duncan had 10 tackles on defense.



Their season is over







7. Bishop Amat (9-2) (7)



The Lancers’ season is over.







8. Corona Del Mar (10-1-1) (8)

The Sea Kings beat Yorba Linda 49-12. Ethan Garbers threw for 384 yards and 5 touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Jason Vicencio had 91 rushing yards and a score. John Humphreys had 153 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Bradley Schlom had 130 receiving yards and a score and Mark Redman also had a receiving touchdown. Cole Rener led the defense with 8 tackles.



They play at Camarillo on Friday.







9. Cajon (11-1) (9)

The Cowboys beat Paraclete 76-40. Jayden Daniels threw for 431 yards and 6 touchdowns and also rushed for 145 yards and 3 scores. Freshman Freddy Fletcher rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown. Darren Jones had 214 yards and 4 touchdowns. Larenzo McMillan had 100 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Murray had 98 receiving yards and a score. Jason Mitchell had 11 tackles. Cameron Stephens and Daniel Fortune each had a pair of interceptions.



They play at Capistrano Valley on Friday.







10. Calabasas (10-2) (NR)

The Coyotes re-enter the rankings following their 41-20 win over San Juan Hills. Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. Johnny Williams had 67 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Oregon commit Mycah Pittman had 87 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnny Wilson had 64 receiving yards and a score. Bren Coffman had 11 tackles on defense.



They host Upland on Friday.







Dropped Out: Orange Lutheran (5-6).

