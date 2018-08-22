The Braves tops Week 0 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team as we now enter the first full week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 0 rankings:





1. St. John Bosco (1-0) (1)

The Braves beat Timpview of Utah 49-0. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 3 touchdowns, including a pair to Jake Bailey.

George Holani had 117 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, Keith Savage had 76 rushing yards and a rushing score. Titus Toler added a fumble return for touchdown.

They play at Garces Memorial of Bakersfield on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (1-0) (2)

The Monarchs beat Bishop Amat 42-14. Shakobe Harper had 163 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Oregon commit Sean Dollars had 119 rushing yards and 3 scores.

They play at Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Friday.





3. Corona Centennial (1-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Chander (AZ) 35-13. Ala Mikaele threw for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns while Carter Freehand threw for 186 yards and a pair of scores. Gary Bryant had 265 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Octavio Cortes had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They play Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College on Friday.





4. Orange Lutheran (1-0) (5)

The Lancers beat San Juan Hills 27-7. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinksi threw for 295 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kyle Ford had 116 yards and a touchdown.

They host Corona Centennial at Orange Coast College on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (1-0) (6)

The Diablos beat Liberty of Bakersfield 34-10. Akili Arnold had a 95 yard interception return for touchdown and added a receiving score. Joey Yellen had 286 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes. JoJo Forrest had 137 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jamari Ferrell had 97 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They host Santa Margarita on Friday.





6. Upland (1-0) (7)

The Highlanders beat La Habra 24-0. Evan Rowe threw for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cameron Davis had 121 yards and a score. Taj Davis had 96 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

They have a bye this week before they host Redlands East Valley on Thursday August 30th.





7. Narbonne (0-1) (4)

The Gauchos lost 47-7 at Saint Louis of Hawaii. UNLV commit Steve Jenkins had a rushing touchdown on a fake field goal. Paul Edwards had an interception on defense.

They play Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Friday.





8. Serra (0–0) (8)

The Cavaliers first game is Saturday in the Bay Area. That play Serra of San Mateo at St. Francis High School in Mountain View.





9. Oaks Christian (1-0) (9)

The Lions beat Chaminade 31-13. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns including a pair in the second half to break the game open.

They host Edison of Huntington Beach on Friday.





10. Calabasas (0-0) (10)

The Coyotes first game is Friday when they host JSerra.