The Braves tops Week 1 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the second straight week as we enter the second full week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 1 rankings.





1. St. John Bosco (2-0) (1)

The Braves beat Bakersfield Garces Memorial of Utah 56-0. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 3 touchdowns, a pair of them to Kris Hutson. George Holani had a receiving and rushing touchdown. Keith Savage and Matthew Colombo each had two rushing touchdowns. Jake Newman and Colorado commit Titus Toler each had interceptions.

They host Mililani of Hawaii on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (1-1) (2)

The Monarchs came into the week at 0-1 after they forfeited their season-opening win over Bishop Amat due to playing an ineligible player.

The Monarchs then beat Bishop Gorman 42-0. Bryce Young had a trio of touchdown passes and a 34 yard rushing score. Sean Dollars had a pair of rushing scores from 49 and 55 yards and added a 76-yard receiving touchdown. Shakobe Harper and Bru McCoy each had receiving scores. The defense shut out the top team in the state of Nevada, as 4-star junior Elias Ricks had an interception.

They play at La Mirada on Friday.





3. Centennial (2-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Orange Lutheran 45-28. Carter Freehand threw for a touchdown and rushed for 186 yards and a pair of scores. Ala Mikaele threw for a touchdown to Reggie Retzlaff. Gary Bryant had a 51-yard punt return for touchdown. Octavio Cortes had 118 rushing yards and a touchdown. Drake Jackson had a pair of fumble recoveries.

They host the State Division 1A runner up from Northern California Pittsburg on Friday,





4. Mission Viejo (2-0) (5)

The Diablos beat Santa Margarita 30-20. Akili Arnold had 3 interceptions on defense and 104 yards receiving and a touchdown on offense. Joey Yellen had 350 passing yards and 2 touchdown passes. JoJo Forrest had 137 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jamari Ferrell had 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They host La Habra on Friday.





5. Orange Lutheran (1-1) (4)

The Lancers lost to Centennial 45-28. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a rushing score. Kyle Ford had 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

They host Vista Murrieta at Orange Coast College on Friday.





6. Upland (1-0) (6)

The Highlanders had a bye after their 24-0 win over La Habra 24-0.

They host Redlands East Valley on Thursday.





7. Serra (1–0) (8)

The Cavaliers beat Serra of San Mateo 41-22. Doug Brumfield threw for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jaylon Armstead had 80 yards rushing and a touchdown. Melquan Stovall had 149 receiving yards, a pair of receiving scores, and he added a rushing touchdown. Justin Lockhart had 119 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Macen Williams had an interception for the defense.

They play at Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Saturday.





8. Oaks Christian (1-0) (9)

The Lions beat Edison 38-7. Zach Charbonnet had a rushing touchdown, and an interception on defense. Bryce Farrell returned a punt for a touchdown. Joshua Calvert and Tripp Mitchell each had rushing scores.

They play Eastside Catholic of Washington at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego on Saturday.





9. J Serra (2-0) (NR)

The Lions beat previously tenth ranked Calabasas 49-21. Tyler Shimomura had a punt return for touchdown and an interception return for touchdown. Chris Street had a rushing touchdown. Caden Bell threw for a touchdown and rushed for a score. Sophomore Zamajay Duncan also had a pick six for the Lions defense.

They play at Bishop Amat on Friday.





10. Cajon (2-0) (NR)

The Cowboys beat Paloma 48-7. Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daniel Fortune had a pair of rushing scores and a receiving touchdown. Josh Gibson led all receivers with 101 receiving yards and a score.

They play at Murrieta Valley on Friday.





Dropped Out: Narbonne (7) and Calabasas (10)