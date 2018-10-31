Braves tops Week 10 Rankings

The 2018 football season in the state of California has reached the playoffs.

St. John Bosco was the number one team in our rankings for the entire season and is the top ranked team in Southern California in the first week of playoff action.

Here are our Week 10 rankings. (Last week’s rankings in parentheses)





1. St. John Bosco (10-0) (1)

The Braves beat Servite 56-0. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 287 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 30 rushing yards and a score. Keith Savage had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown while Boise State commit George Holani had 89 yards and a score. Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 113 receiving yards and a touchdown, Jake Bailey had 103 receiving yards and a score. Kris Hutson and Beaux Collins each added receiving scores.

They host Serra on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (8-2) (2)

The Monarchs beat Orange Lutheran 42-7. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shakobe Harper had 129 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, while Oregon commit Sean Dollars added 50 yards and a pair of rushing scores. Cameron Gardner had 105 receiving yards and a score, Bru McCoy had 58 receiving yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma commit Darion Green-Warren had a team high 6 tackles and an interception, while freshman Domani Jackson added an interception.

They play Valencia at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





3. Centennial (10-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Roosevelt 84-14. Ala Mikaele threw for 183 yards and 3 touchdowns with a pair of rushing scores. Thomas Kinslow had 154 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Colt Fulton and Reggie Retzlaff each added rushing scores. Gary Bryant had 112 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns and Amari Esclovon had a receiving score. Tyler Kinslow had a pair of interceptions on defense. Brandon Alvarez returned a kick for touchdown.

They host Orange Lutheran on Friday.





4. Oaks Christian (10-0) (4)

The Lions beat Westlake 13-7. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet rushed for 167 yards. Washington commit Josh Calvert threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and a team high 8 tackles. Charlie Newman had a receiving touchdown. Jack Lenthall had an interception return for touchdown.

They host Chaminade on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (5-5) (5)

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.

The Diablos beat Tesoro 37-7. Joey Yellen threw for 341 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joseph Forest had 155 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Akili Arnold returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and had an interception on defense.

They play at Bishop Amat on Friday.





6. J Serra (8-2) (7)

The Lions beat Santa Margarita 24-19. Caden Bell threw for 171 yards and 2 scores. Chris Street rushed for 125 yards and 2 scores and had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Treyce Warren and Samuel Green each rushed for scores. USC commit Munir McClain added a receiving score. Calvin Mouisset had a team high 11 tackles.

They play Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Friday.





7. Bishop Amat (9-1) (9)

The Lancers beat Alemany 24-19. Blake Archuleta threw for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kenny Collins had 106 rushing yards and a score. Jaden Allen had 124 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Kyran Hayes added a receiving score. Mason Montanez had an interception on defense.

They host Mission Viejo on Friday.





9. Corona Del Mar (8-1-1) (NR)

The Sea Kings enter the rankings following their 41-7 win over Huntington Beach. Ethan Garbers threw for 246 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for a score. Simon Hall had a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Bradley Schlom had 155 receiving yards and a score. Max Farzine and Mark Redman each had receiving touchdowns. Chandler Fincher had a pair of interceptions.

They play Redondo Union at Newport Harbor High School on Friday.





9. Cajon (9-1) (10)

The Cowboys beat Carter 46-14. Jayden Daniels threw for 415 yards and 5 touchdowns and also rushed for 39 yards and a score. Christian Benjamin rushed for a score. Daniel Fortune had 49 rushing yards and a score. Larenzo McMillan had 181 yards and 2 touchdowns. Darren Jones had 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Josh Gibson added a score. Rodney Robinson had an interception on defense.

They host Paloma Valley on Friday.





10. Orange Lutheran (5-5) (8)

The Lancers lost 42-7 to Mater Dei. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw a 20 yard touchdown to JoJo Hawkins in the defeat. They have another difficult test this week when they play at Corona Centennial on Friday.

Dropped Out: Upland