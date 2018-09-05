The Braves top Week 2 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the third straight week as we enter the third full week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 2 rankings (current record and prior week's ranking in parentheses).





1. St. John Bosco (3-0) (1)

The Braves beat Mililani of Hawaii 52-14. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 380 yards and 6 touchdowns. George Holani had 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 140 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while USC commits Kris Hutson had 113 receiving yards and a touchdown and Jude Wolfe had a receiving score. Cole Aubrey had 4 sacks on defense.

They host Paramount on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (2-1) (2)

The Monarchs beat La Mirada 49-0. Bryce Young had 250 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes. UCLA commit Mike Martinez had a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Bru McCoy had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown and a sack on defense.

They host St. Mary’s of Stockton at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





3. Corona Centennial (3-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Pittsburg 35-7. Carter Freehand threw for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns. Reggie Retzlaff had 106 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, he also threw for a score. Simon Hall had 12 tackles on defense and a sack.

They play at Narbonne on Friday,





4. Mission Viejo (3-0) (4)

The Diablos beat La Habra 28-14. Joey Yellen had 192 passing yards and a touchdown. JoJo Forrest had 192 receiving yards and a score and added an interception return for a touchdown on defense. Jamari Ferrell had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

They play at Villa Park on Friday.





5. Orange Lutheran (2-1) (5)

The Lancers beat Vista Murrieta 42-17. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns. Reggie Strong had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Logan Loya had 116 receiving yards and a score. Kyle Ford had 56 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

They have a bye this week.





6. Upland (2-0) (6)

The Highlanders beat Redlands East Valley 35-7. Evan Rowe had 103 passing yards and a touchdown and a rushing score. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 164 rushing yards and 2 scores. Taj Davis had 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

They play at La Habra on Friday.





7. Oaks Christian (3-0) (8)

The Lions beat Eastside Catholic 35-12. Zach Charbonnet had 128 yards and a rushing touchdown. Joshua Calvert threw a touchdown to Bryce Farrell and he added 2 rushing scores. Tripp Mitchell had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

They host Alemany on Friday.





8. Serra (1–1) (7)

The Cavaliers lost to Cathedral Catholic of San Diego 42-21. Doug Brumfield threw for 370 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jaylon Armstead had a rushing touchdown. Justin Lockhart had 122 receiving yards and 2 scores. Lavon Bunkley had 168 receiving yards.

They play Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium on Friday.





9. J Serra (3-0) (9)

The Lions beat Bishop Amat 21-20. Chris Street had 97 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Sammy Green had a kickoff return for touchdown.

They play Pinnacle of Arizona at Moorpark High School on Saturday.





10. Cajon (3-0) (10)

The Cowboys beat Murrieta Valley 57-28. Jayden Daniels threw for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns and had 159 rushing yards and a score. Daniel Fortune had a rushing score and a pair of receiving touchdowns. Darren Jones had 151 receiving yards and 2 scores. Jonathan Perkins had 18 tackles on defense.

They have a bye this week.