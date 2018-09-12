The Braves top Week 3 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the fourth straight week as we enter the fourth full week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 3 rankings (current record and prior week's ranking in parentheses).





1. St. John Bosco (4-0) (1)

The Braves beat Paramount 56-12. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 4 touchdowns, while Isaiah Saldana threw for 2 scores. USC commit Jude Wolfe led all receivers with a pair of touchdowns. Keith Savage had the lone touchdown on the ground and totaled 40 yards rushing.

They play at Chaminade on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (3-1) (2)

The Monarchs beat St. Mary’s of Stockton 56-0. Bryce Young was 16-16 for 328 yards and 4 touchdown passes. Andre McDonald led all rushers with 86 yards and a touchdown and UCLA tight end commit Mike Martinez had a rushing score. Bru McCoy had 186 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

They have a bye this week before hosting IMG Academy at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday September 21st.





3. Centennial (4-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Narbonne 42-23. Carter Freedland threw for 190 yards and 4 total touchdowns, three in the air and one on the ground. Ala Mikaele also threw for 134 yards and a score. Reggie Retzlaff had 136 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns while Aaron Smith added 100 yards and a score. On defense Simon Hall had an interception return for touchdown.

They host Valley View of Moreno Valley on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (4-0) (4)

The Diablos beat Villa Park 28-13. Joey Yellen had 323 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Akili Arnold had 99 receiving yards and a touchdown and an interception on defense. Jamari Ferrell had 105 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They play at Upland on Friday.





5. Orange Lutheran (2-1) (5)

The Lancers had a bye. They play at Heritage of Romoland on Friday.





6. Upland (3-0) (6)

The Highlanders beat La Mirada 35-7. Evan Rowe and Tyevin Ford each had rushing touchdowns. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 134 rushing yards and a touchdown. Washington commit Taj Davis and Isaiah Banks each returned punt returns for touchdowns.

They host Mission Viejo on Friday.





7. Oaks Christian (4-0) (7)

The Lions beat Alemany 56-14. Zach Charbonnet had 128 yards and a rushing touchdown. Josh Calvert threw a pair of touchdowns, one each to Ty Shamblin and Bryce Farrell. Farrell had a punt return for touchdown while Shamblin had a fumble return for touchdown.

They host Murrieta Valley on Friday.





8. Serra (2–1) (8)

The Cavaliers beat Long Beach Poly 29-25. Doug Brumfield threw for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns. Melquan Stovall and Justin Lockhart each caught touchdown passes. Justin Pinkney had a 30 yard interception return for touchdown.

They host Narbonne on Friday.





9. J Serra (4-0) (9)

The Lions beat Pinnacle of Arizona 42-35. Caden Bell threw for 294 yards and a touchdown. Chris Street had 187 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, while Anthony Ward had 87 rushing yards and a pair of scores. Tyler Shimomura had 187 receiving yards while Jaden Genova and USC commit Munir McClain each had receiving touchdowns.

They host Faith Lutheran of Las Vegas on Friday.





10. Cajon (3-0) (10)

The Cowboys had a bye. They play at Oak Hills of Hesperia on Friday.