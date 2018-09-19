Braves tops Week 4 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the fifth straight week as we enter the fifth full week of football in Southern California. Here are the rankings of our Week 4 rankings.





1. St. John Bosco (5-0) (1)

The Braves beat Chaminade 56-20. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 396 yards and 2 touchdown. George Holani had 3 rushing touchdowns. USC commit Jude Wolfe had 112 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown.

They have a bye before they open Trinity League play by hosting JSerra on Friday September 28th.





2. Mater Dei (3-1) (2)

The Monarchs had a bye. They host IMG Academy at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.





3. Centennial (5-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Valley View 77-7. Carter Freedland threw for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns with a rushing score. Thomas Kinslow led all rushers with 127 yards and 2 touchdowns while Octavio Cortes had a pair of rushing scores. Tyler Kinslow had a fumble return for touchdown.

They have a bye before they play at Santiago on Thursday September 27th.





4. Mission Viejo (5-0) (4)

The Diablos beat Upland 41-8. Joey Yellen had 247 passing yards and a touchdown with a rushing score. Akili Arnold had 93 receiving yards and 2 touchdown, while Mavin Anderson had 92 receiving yards and an interception on defense. Jamari Ferrell had 77 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Sophomore Jacquez Robertson had 70 yards on at the ground and a score.

They play Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College on Friday.





5. Orange Lutheran (3-1) (5)

The Lancers beat Heritage 35-16. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 197 yards and 5 touchdowns. Logan Loya had 95 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Kyle Ford and Cal commit Elijah Mojarro each had a receiving score. Ethan Howard led all tacklers for the Lancers with 11 tackles.

They host Mission Viejo at Orange Coast College on Friday.





6. Oaks Christian (5-0) (7)

The Lions beat Murrieta Valley 49-13. Zach Charbonnet had 224 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. Josh Calvert threw for 79 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and a score. He also tied for a team high with 6 tackles on defense. Tripp Mitchell had 83 rushing yards and 2 scores. Stanford commit Bryce Farrell had a receiving score.

They play at Bakersfield Christian on Friday in a nationally broadcast game on ESPNU.





7. J Serra (5-0) (9)

The Lions beat Faith Lutheran of Las Vegas 42-35. Caden Bell threw for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns. Chris Street had 103 rushing yards, while Samuel Green and Anthony Ward each had rushing touchdowns. USC commit Munir McClain led all receivers with 88 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Colorado commit Tarik Luckett, Tyler Shimomura, and Earnest McDaniel each had receiving scores.

They have a bye before they play at St. John Bosco on Friday September 28th.





8. Upland (3-1) (6)

The Highlanders lost to Mission Viejo 41-8. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Diablos.

They host El Diamante of Visalia on Friday.





9. Cajon (4-0) (10)

The Cowboys beat Oak Hills 44-22. Jayden Daniels threw for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daniel Fortune had 198 rushing yards and 2 scores. Utah commit Darren Jones had 132 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Devin Murray added a receiving score. Jonathan Perkins led the defense with 15 tackles.

They host Heritage of Romoland on Friday.





10. Serra (2–2) (8)

The Cavaliers lost to Narbonne 27-26 in double overtime. Doug Brumfield threw for 429 yards and 3 touchdowns. Lavon Bunkley had 102 receiving yards and 2 scores with an interception on defense. Ronald Gilliam had 87 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jaylon Armstead added a rushing touchdown.

They host Cathedral on Friday.