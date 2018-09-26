Braves tops Week 5 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the sixth straight week as we enter the sixth full week of football in Southern California. Here are the rankings of our Week 5 rankings.





1. St. John Bosco (5-0) (1)

The Braves had a bye. They open Trinity League play by hosting JSerra on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (4-1) (2)

The Monarchs beat IMG Academy 28-24. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for the game winning score. Bru McCoy had 125 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Oregon commit Sean Dollars and 4-star junior offensive lineman Myles Murao added receiving scores. 5-star junior Elias Ricks added an interception on defense.

They host Servite on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.





3. Centennial (5-0) (3)

The Huskies a bye. They play at Santiago on Thursday.





4. Mission Viejo (6-0) (4)

The Diablos beat Orange Lutheran 37-35. Joey Yellen had 247 passing yards and a touchdown with a rushing score. Akili Arnold had 103 receiving yards and a touchdown with an 80 yard kick return for touchdown, while Mavin Anderson had 51 receiving yards and an interception on defense. Jamari Ferrell had 171 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Joseph Forest had 2 interceptions on defense.

They host El Toro on Friday.





5. Oaks Christian (6-0) (6)

The Lions beat Bakersfield Christian 83-0. Zach Charbonnet had 90 yards and a touchdown, Ty Ely added a rushing score. Josh Calvert threw 2 touchdowns, while Tripp Mitchell rushed for 2 scores and threw a touchdown pass. Ezekial Bishop had a 49-yard punt return for a TD.

They have a bye this week before they host Newbury Park on Friday October 5th.





6. J Serra (5-0) (7)

The Lions had a bye. They open up Trinity League play at top ranked St. John Bosco on Friday.





7. Orange Lutheran (3-2) (5)

The Lancers lost to Mission Viejo 37-35. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cooper Vander Hill rushed for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kyle Ford had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Josiah Hawkins had 81 receiving yards and a score. Jackson Cloyd had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on defense.

They host Santa Margarita at Orange Coast College on Friday.





8. Upland (4-1) (8)

The Highlanders beat El Diamante 49-0. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 131 rushing and 2 touchdowns. Tyevin Ford had a pair of rushing scores, while Julian Dedman had a rushing touchdown. 5-star junior Justin Flowe had 11 tackles on defense in a losing effort against the Diablos.

They play at Damien on Friday.





9. Serra (3–2) (10)

The Cavaliers beat Cathedral 21-19. Doug Brumfield threw for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns. Melquan Stovall had a 6 yard rushing touchdown and 50 yards receiving. Justin Lockhart had 112 receiving yards and 2 scores. Justin Houston had 15 tackles while Lavon Bunkley had a pair of interceptions on defense.

They play at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday.





10. Cajon (4-1) (9)

The Cowboys lost to Heritage 41-36. Jayden Daniels threw for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns; he also rushed for 108 yards and 2 scores. Utah commit Darren Jones had 92 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Daniel Fortune added a receiving score. Junior Rodney Robinson had 23 tackles on defense.

They host Redlands East Valley on Friday.