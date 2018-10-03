Braves top Week 6 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the seventh straight week as we enter the seventh full week of football in Southern California. Here are the rankings of our Week 6 rankings.





1. St. John Bosco (6-0) (1)

The Braves beat JSerra 35-28. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns. Boise State commit George Holani had 154 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, three on on the ground and a receiving score. USC commit Jude Wolfe also caught a touchdown.

They host Orange Lutheran on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (5-1) (2)

The Monarchs beat Servite 28-24. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 219 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for another score. Shakobe Harper rushed for 104 yards and Sean Dollars rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Braedin Huffman-Dixon and Josiah Zamora caught touchdown passes. Oregon State commit Evan Bennett had 7 tackles and a sack. Elias Ricks had a 77 yard interception return for touchdown.

They host Santa Margarita on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.





3. Centennial (6-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Santiago 59-6. Octavio Cortes rushed for 91 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thomas Kinslow had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Nicholas Floyd added a rushing score. Isaiah Young had an interception return for touchdown on defense.

They play at Corona on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (7-0) (4)

The Diablos beat El Toro 70-0. Joey Yellen had 393 passing yards and 6 touchdowns. Jamari Ferrell and Jacquez Robertson each had a pair of rushing touchdowns. Ferrell also had a receiving score. Joseph Forest had 147 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Shaun Gold had 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.

They host Capistrano Valley on Friday.





5. Oaks Christian (6-0) (5)

The Lions had a bye. They host Newbury Park on Friday October 5th.





6. J Serra (5-1) (6)

The Lions lost to top ranked St. John Bosco 35-28. Caden Bell threw for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. Chris Street had 96 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tyler Shinomura, Tarik Luckett, and Munir McClain each caught touchdowns. Calvin Mouisset had 11 tackles and an interception on defense.

They host Servite on Friday.





7. Orange Lutheran (4-2) (7)

The Lancers beat Santa Margarita 39-37. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns and he rushed for another score. Josiah Hawkins had 156 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, Logan Loya had 139 receiving yards and a score, he also kicked the game winning field goal. Cal commit Elijah Mojarro also had a receiving score. Jackson Cloyd had 16 tackles and a sack on defense.

They play at top ranked St. John Bosco on Friday.





8. Upland (5-1) (8)

The Highlanders beat Damien 49-0. Evan Rowe threw for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 163 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns, while Tyevin Ford had a receiving score. Taj Davis had 82 receiving yards and a touchdown and Simon Samarzvich had a receiving score.

They host Los Osos on Friday.





9. Cajon (5-1) (10)

The Cowboys beat Redlands East Valley 48-38. Jayden Daniels threw for 419 yards and 4 touchdowns, and also rushed for 127 yards and 3 scores. Larenzo McMillan had 138 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Daniel Fortune added 61 receiving yards and a touchdown. Cameron Stephens had an interception on defense.

They play at Redlands on Friday.





10. Calabasas (5-1) (NR)

The Coyotes reenter the rankings after their 20-14 win over Westlake. Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oregon commit Mycah Pittman and Jermaine Burton each had receiving touchdowns. Connor Beautrow led the defense with 12 tackles and a sack.

They play at Sierra Canyon on Friday.





Dropped Out: Serra (9)