St. John Bosco is the number one team for the eighth straight week as we enter the eighth full week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 7 rankings with all eyes centered on the battle of MaxPreps.com’s top two ranked teams in the country that are also 1-2 in our rankings.

1. St. John Bosco (7-0) (1)

The Braves beat Orange Lutheran 63-28. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns and also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Boise State commit George Holani had 58 rushing yards, with 1 rushing and 1 receiving touchdown. Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 104 receiving yards while Kristopher Hutson had 50 yards receiving for 2 touchdowns. Trent McDuffie and Titus Toler each had interceptions on defense.

They play at Mater Dei at Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.





2. Mater Dei (6-1) (2)

The Monarchs beat Santa Margarita 49-7. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns. Shakobe Harper rushed for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns while Sean Dollars added a rushing touchdown. Bru McCoy had 109 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while UCLA commit Mike Martinez had 63 receiving yards and a pair of receiving scores.

They host St. John Bosco on Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.





3. Centennial (7-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Corona 78-0. Carter Freedland had 131 passing yards and a touchdown with a rushing score. Isaiah Young had 130 passing yards and a score. Octavio Cortes and Thomas Kinslow each rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Gary Bryant and Armari Esclovan each had receiving touchdowns.

They play at Norco on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (4-4) (4)

The Diablos beat Capistrano Valley 70-0. Joey Yellen had 387 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Jamari Ferrell rushed for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns. Akili Arnold had 139 receiving yards and an interception on defense. Joseph Forest had 149 receiving yards and a touchdown, while TJ Roelen had a receiving touchdown.

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.

They play at San Clemente on Friday.





5. Oaks Christian (7-0) (5)

The Lions beat Newbury Park 55-0. Josh Calvert threw for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for a score. Semaj Freeman and Ty Ely each rushed for touchdowns. Ty Shamblin had a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Ethan Calvert and Chase Prince also had receiving touchdowns. Ezekiel Bishop, Nate Lenthall, and Michael Jackson each had interceptions on defense.

They play at Ventura College against Saint Bonaventure on Friday.





6. J Serra (6-1) (6)

The Lions beat Servite 49-6. Caden Bell threw for 266 yards and 5 touchdowns. Chris Street had 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tarik Luckett had 98 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, with an interception on defense. Munir McClain had 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler Shinomura had 84 receiving yards and a score.

They host Orange Lutheran on Friday.





7. Orange Lutheran (4-3) (7)

The Lancers lost to top ranked St. John Bosco 63-28. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cooper Vander Hill rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown. Josiah Hawkins had 96 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, Logan Loya had 106 receiving yards and a score.

They play at JSerra on Friday.





8. Upland (6-1) (8)

The Highlanders beat Los Osos 45-23. Evan Rowe threw for 140 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing score. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 163 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Simon Samarzvich had a receiving score. Justin Flowe had 15 tackles on defense.

They play at Etiwanda on Friday.





9. Cajon (6-1) (9)

The Cowboys beat Redlands 47-7. Jayden Daniels threw for 312 yards and 6 touchdowns. Freddy Fletcher rushed for 55 yards and a score. Josh Gibson had 166 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns, while Devin Murray added 102 receiving yards and a touchdown. Cameron Stephens had an interception on defense.

They play at Citrus Valley on Friday.





10. Calabasas (6-1) (10)

The Coyotes beat Sierra Canyon 42-35. Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw for 405 yards and 5 touchdowns with a rushing score. Oregon commit Mycah Pittman had 129 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Jermaine Burton had 72 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Johnny Wilson had a receiving score. Kylen Ross had 13 tackles and an interception on defense.

They play at Newbury Park on Friday.