Braves tops Week 8 Rankings

St. John Bosco is the number one team for the ninth straight week as we enter the ninth full week of football in Southern California.

Here are our Week 8 rankings. (Last week’s rankings in parentheses)





1. St. John Bosco (8-0) (1)

The Braves beat Mater Dei 41-18. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 279 yards and 5 touchdowns. Boise State commit George Holani had 118 rushing yards with one each rushing and receiving touchdowns. Jake Bailey had a pair of receiving touchdowns while USC commit Kris Hutson added another receiving score.

They play Santa Margarita at Traduce Hills High School at Friday.





2. Mater Dei (6-2) (2)

The Monarchs lost to St. John Bosco 41-18. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bru McCoy and Mike Martinez each caught touchdown passes from Young.

They play at JSerra on Friday.





3. Centennial (8-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Norco 28-0. Carter Freedland threw for 80 yards including a touchdown to Reggie Retzlaff. Octavio Cortes rushed for 2 scores while Thomas Kinslow added a rushing touchdown. The game that was called in the second quarter due to weather. They host Riverside King on Friday.





4. Mission Viejo (4-4) (4)

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.

The Diablos had a bye. They play at San Clemente on Friday.





5. Oaks Christian (8-0) (5)

The Lions beat Saint Bonaventure 44-0. Josh Calvert threw for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added a rushing score and led the team in tackles with 9. Elijah Jones and Ty Ely each rushed for touchdowns. Ty Shamblin, Mister Williams and Sebastian Macaluso each had receiving touchdowns with Macaluso leading the group in yards with 89.

They play at Calabasas on Friday.





6. J Serra (7-1) (6)

The Lions beat Orange Lutheran 56-21. Caden Bell threw for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns. Chris Street had 99 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Munir McClain had 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tarik Luckett had 62 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jaden Genova had a rushing touchdown, 5 tackles, a sack, and an interception on defense.

They host Mater Dei on Friday.





7. Upland (7-1) (8)

The Highlanders beat Etiwanda 45-23. Evan Rowe threw for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 115 rushing yards with 51 receiving yards. Fellow Washington commit Taj Davis had 73 receiving yards and 2 scores. Justin Flowe had 10 tackles on defense.

They host Chino Hills on Friday.





8. Orange Lutheran (4-4) (7)

The Lancers lost to JSerra 56-21. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another score. Josiah Hawkins had a pair of touchdown receptions. Logan Loya had an interception for the Lancer defense.

They play at Cerritos College against Servite on Friday.





9. Cajon (7-1) (9)

The Cowboys beat Citrus Valley 45-7. Jayden Daniels threw for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns and also rushed for 118 yards and 2 scores. Daniel Fortune had 49 rushing yards and a score. Devin Murray had 149 receiving yards and a touchdown, Darren Jones had 101 yards and a score, while Larenzo McMillan had 50 yards and a touchdown. Jerrell Weber had 14 tackles and an interception on defense.

They host Yucaipa on Friday.





10. Calabasas (7-1) (10)

The Coyotes beat Newbury Park 56-6. Fresno State commit Jaden Casey threw for 293 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jermaine Burton and Johnny Wilson each had a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Oregon commit Mycah Pittman added a score.

They host Oaks Christian on Friday.