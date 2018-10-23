The Braves top Week 9 Rankings

The 2018 football season in the state of California has reached its final regular season week of games. St. John Bosco has held the number one spot for the entire season as we enter the final regular season action in Southern California.

Here are our Week 9 rankings. (Last week’s rankings in parentheses)





1. St. John Bosco (9-0) (1)

The Braves beat Santa Margarita 49-14. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards and 2 scores. Boise State commit George Holani had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Matthew Colombo and Keith Savage each had rushing scores. Stanford commit Colby Bowman had 142 receiving yards and a touchdown.

They host Servite on Friday.





2. Mater Dei (7-2) (2)

The Monarchs beat JSerra 41-18. USC commit Bryce Young threw for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns. Shakobe Harper had 2 rushing touchdowns, while Oregon commit Sean Dollars added a rushing score. Bru McCoy, Cameron Gardner, and Josiah Zamora each had receiving scores. Oklahoma commit Darion Green-Warren had a pair of interceptions on defense.

They play Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College on Friday.





3. Centennial (9-0) (3)

The Huskies beat Riverside King 80-0. Ala Mikaele threw for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns. Octavio Cortes and Thomas Kinslow each rushed for 2 scores. Nicholas Floyd added a rushing score. Gary Bryant had a pair of receiving scores and a punt return for touchdown. Aaron Smith returned a kick for touchdown. Semaje Bonner had an interception.

They host Roosevelt on Thursday.





4. Oaks Christian (9-0) (5)

The Lions beat Calabasas 21-13. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet rushed for 196 yards with 3 touchdowns and had an interception. Josh Calvert threw for 117 yards. Sebastian Macaluso had 89 receiving yards.

They host Westlake on Friday.





5. Mission Viejo (4-5) (4)

Note: Mission Viejo had to forfeit its first four wins of the season for using an ineligible player.

The Diablos lost to San Clemente 21-20. Joey Yellen threw a touchdown to Akili Arnold. Jacquez Robertson and Easton Mascarenas had rushing touchdowns. Deavyn Woullard had an interception on defense. The Diablos were stopped on a two point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

They play at Tesoro on Friday.





6. Upland (8-1) (7)

The Highlanders beat Chino Hills 42-32. Evan Rowe threw for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington commit Cameron Davis had 189 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns with a receiving score. Simon Samarzich had a 20 yard rushing score to go along with his 51 receiving yards. Fellow Washington commit Taj Davis had a receiving score.

They play at Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.





7. J Serra (7-2) (6)

The Lions lost to Mater Dei 42-7. Caden Bell threw for 106 yards and rushed for a score. Zamajay Duncan and Quantraill Morris-Walker each had interceptions on defense.

They play Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills High School on Friday.





8. Orange Lutheran (5-4) (8)

The Lancers beat Servite 28-20. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jonah Laban and Jared Amasio each rushed for scores. Logan Loya had 256 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Ethan Howard had a team high 11 tackles.

They play Mater Dei at Orange Coast College on Friday.





9. Bishop Amat (8-1) (NR)

The Lancers enter the rankings following their 41-7 win over Loyola. Blake Archuleta threw for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Christopher Lopez rushed for a pair of touchdowns, while Kenny Collins and Andre Gonzalez each added rushing scores. CJ Cardona and Jaden Allen each had receiving scores. Fidel Cabral and Ethan Rodriguez had interceptions on defense.

They host Alemany on Friday.





10. Cajon (8-1) (9)

The Cowboys beat Yucaipa 56-34. Jayden Daniels threw for 392 yards and 6 touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards and a score. Freddy Fletcher rushed for 61 yards and a score. Daniel Fortune had 49 rushing yards and a score. Devin Murray had 121 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, Darren Jones had 131 yards and a score, while Larenzo McMillan had 71 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oklahoma commit Jonathan Perkins had 9 tackles and 2 sacks.

They play at Carter on Thursday.





Dropped Out: Calabasas (10)