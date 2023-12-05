SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 2023 installment of the Hoophall West Invitational is in the books, and Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy was there for the event’s final two days. Below, he doles out his own awards based on the top performances he saw in the Phoenix suburb.

MR. CONSISTENCY: Boogie Fland

Fland has never been short on upside or projectability and he’s turned in countless memorable performances over the years. The knock on his game this summer had to do with inconsistency, as the five-star point guard was a bit up and down on the circuit. Through two games this high school season, however, Fland appears to have leveled out in the best possible way. The New York-based star turned in back-to-back 27-point games in Scottsdale, shooting a combined 17-for-36 from the floor and knocked down a handful of massive shots down the stretch in Friday’s nail-biting win over Perry (Ariz.) High. He looked every bit the point guard in the 2024 class for the entirety of the event, showing his full skill set that included shot-creation and disruptive defense. Recruitment: Fland signed with Kentucky.

BIG MAN, BIGGER IMPACT: Tee Bartlett

Tee Bartlett (Rivals.com)

The 6-foot-11, 275-pound Bartlett has become known for double-doubles and turned in another one on Saturday, bruising his way to a 21-point, 12-rebound performance that saw him bully opposing players and shoot 50 percent from the floor. Bartlett, who boasts the build of an NFL tight end, finishes through contact under the basket with consistency and converts at the line when he gets there. He’s becoming a more reliable shooter from outside 15 feet but will need to take further steps on that front in the coming year. There’s massive upside at work in the Las Vegas Coronado star and the junior has plenty of time to reach it. Recruitment: Bartlett lists a handful of early offers, including one from USC. The big man grew up a Trojan fan and has already been on campus multiple times. He has a particularly close relationship with Trojan assistant Eric Mobley.

YOUNG GUN: Jaion Pitt

Jaion Pitt (Rivals.com)

One of the top-performing sophomores at Hoophall West, Pitt backed up his standing as a member of the Rivals150 and looks like a candidate to slide up from his current spot at No. 120. Friday saw the versatile, 6-foot-7 forward pour in 18 points on better than 50 percent shooting despite not having a great night from behind the arc. Pitt, who usually shoots the ball from distance better than he did on Friday night, has showcased an ability to score from all over the floor as well as defend multiple positions. He’s a work in progress, sure, but his game seems to be becoming more well-rounded. His developmental trajectory is encouraging, especially when you consider he won’t step on a college campus until 2026. Recruitment: Arizona State, Cal and Oregon are among the schools to extend early offers. Pitt says he’s particularly high on Oregon, which he hopes to visit down the road.

THREE-LEVEL THREAT: John Mobley, Jr.

John Mobley (Rivals.com)

One of Friday’s best scoring performances came at the hand of Ohio State signee John Mobley, Jr. who posted a 22-point effort that saw him get buckets in every imaginable way. Mobley finished well in transition and got to the bucket in the half-court in addition to knocking down three 3-pointers in a contest that saw him shoot 56 percent from the field. The 6-foot Mobley will always be limited as a professional prospect by his lack of height, but if he continues to cut back on turnovers, he could be an instant-impact type of scorer for the Buckeyes. Recruitment: Mobley signed with Ohio State.

WELL-ROUNDED: Jeremiah Fears

Jeremiah Fears (Rivals.com)

Fears’ 18 points on 50-percent shooting were what popped off the page in his Friday performance but his motor and ability to both defend multiple positions and grab six rebounds from the point guard spot are what were most impressive. Fears has some developing to do when it comes to facilitation and making wise choices with the ball in his hands, but the potential to develop into a well-rounded, do-it-all guard is clear as day. Friday was encouraging to say the least when it comes to the four-star prospect’s long-term future. Recruitment: The younger brother of Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Jeremiah already holds an offer from the Spartans. He says his brother is helping Michigan State recruit him and he is also considering programs such as Iowa, Providence, Michigan and Illinois.

RANKING CRASHER: Mason Magee

Mason Magee (Rivals.com)

Magee is unranked in the class of 2026 but the hot start he’s had this season will change that in the next update. Magee made a mark on the Section 7 event in Las Vegas a couple months back and picked up right where he left off over the weekend in Scottsdale. Magee captured game MVP honors after a Friday performance that saw him carry his Arizona-based Basha High team over Henderson (Nev.) Coronado. Magee, who boasts impressive end-to-end quickness, a tight handle and smooth jumper, knocked down a couple of 3-pointers on his way to an efficient 19 points. The Saturday evening victory allowed him to showcase his ability to take defenders off the bounce but also score in transition. Recruitment: Magree grew up an Arizona fan and has already visited UofA despite not having an offer to his name just yet. Hometown Arizona State has already made things official, however, and head coach Bobby Hurley was courtside for Saturday’s performance. Magee is also on the radar of UCLA, who had assistant coach Darren Savino in attendance.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The House twins

The twin sons of former Arizona State great Eddie House, Kaden and Kalek House scored 24 points apiece and combined to shoot 18-for-28 from the floor in an overtime victory on Saturday. The official scoresheet also credited Kayden House with 14 assists as part of one of the event’s most well-rounded and impressive individual performances. The twins are currently unranked in the class of 2026 but will both see their names when the Rivals150 expands early next year. Recruitment: According to Kaden, the twins have not formally decided to attend college together, but it sure seems like a strong possibility. Both already hold an offer from Arizona State, their father’s alma mater, and programs such as Arizona and others are also in the early mix. Expect more major programs to get involved down the road.

