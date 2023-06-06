ROBERT WRIGHT III MAKES A CASE FOR FIVE-STAR STATUS

Baylor commit Robert Wright III has been on the cusp of landing a fifth star for almost a year. And while his limited size is definitely something to consider when projecting Wright to the pro level, his court vision, three-level scoring ability and remarkable consistency can’t be ignored. Wright, who rarely seems to have bad games, currently sits at No. 27 in the Rivals150, a handful of spots away from five-star range. He’s using the Pangos stage to make a statement, and he has averaged 23.6 points and 5.6 assists through three games at the event. Wright impacts games as much as any guard in the class. And while he’s limited defensively due to his size, it’s becoming hard to argue with his consistency and his production.

KANSAS GETTING SERIOUS ABOUT JALIL BETHEA

Jalil Bethea

Jalil Bethea has been one of the biggest stock risers of the grassroots season, and he’s continuing to gain momentum. On Monday, he used the big stage at Pangos All-American Game to show that he’s more than just a shooter during a 18-point, six-assist performance that saw him impact the game despite having a less-than-stellar shooting night. Bethea is proving to be one of the best all-around prospects in the class and his work is being rewarded by major college opportunities, including becoming a priority target for Kansas, which has intensified its pursuit of the four-star prospect. “Kansas actually called me last night and we’re setting up a visit,” Bethea said on Monday. “It looks like it’s going to be either Aug. 31 or Sept. 9. We’re not sure yet.” Alabama and Miami are also in the mix to land visits from Bethea, though no dates for those trips have been kicked around just yet. “With Miami, I’m thinking about going down there for a visit pretty soon,” Bethea said.

VYCTORIUS MILLER SEEMS HIGH ON USC, KANSAS, OREGON

Vyctorius Miller