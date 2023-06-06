Cassidy's Takeaways: Pangos All-American Camp, day two
LAS VEGAS – Day two of the Pangos All-American Camp is in the books, and there was plenty of news and notes emerging from the elite prospects in attendance. Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand for the entire day in the desert, and he shares his takeaways below.
*****
*****
ROBERT WRIGHT III MAKES A CASE FOR FIVE-STAR STATUS
Baylor commit Robert Wright III has been on the cusp of landing a fifth star for almost a year. And while his limited size is definitely something to consider when projecting Wright to the pro level, his court vision, three-level scoring ability and remarkable consistency can’t be ignored.
Wright, who rarely seems to have bad games, currently sits at No. 27 in the Rivals150, a handful of spots away from five-star range. He’s using the Pangos stage to make a statement, and he has averaged 23.6 points and 5.6 assists through three games at the event.
Wright impacts games as much as any guard in the class. And while he’s limited defensively due to his size, it’s becoming hard to argue with his consistency and his production.
*****
KANSAS GETTING SERIOUS ABOUT JALIL BETHEA
Jalil Bethea has been one of the biggest stock risers of the grassroots season, and he’s continuing to gain momentum. On Monday, he used the big stage at Pangos All-American Game to show that he’s more than just a shooter during a 18-point, six-assist performance that saw him impact the game despite having a less-than-stellar shooting night.
Bethea is proving to be one of the best all-around prospects in the class and his work is being rewarded by major college opportunities, including becoming a priority target for Kansas, which has intensified its pursuit of the four-star prospect.
“Kansas actually called me last night and we’re setting up a visit,” Bethea said on Monday. “It looks like it’s going to be either Aug. 31 or Sept. 9. We’re not sure yet.”
Alabama and Miami are also in the mix to land visits from Bethea, though no dates for those trips have been kicked around just yet.
“With Miami, I’m thinking about going down there for a visit pretty soon,” Bethea said.
*****
VYCTORIUS MILLER SEEMS HIGH ON USC, KANSAS, OREGON
USC, Kansas and Oregon are among the schools in the mix to land four-star guard Vyctorius Miller, who took time to speak to Rivals about his process following one of his camp games on Monday afternoon.
“I’ve already been to Kansas on an unofficial, and we talk damn near every day,” Miller said. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff. I like that Bill Self tells you how it is. He’s real down to earth and is straight to the point. I like that about him. He tells me he won't hold me back. He’ll let me do what I do.”
As for USC, the allure is simple: The Trojans are the hometown school with a loaded roster full of players with which Miller has a relationship. If level of comfort is a driving factor in the L.A.-based prospect’s decision, the Trojans should feel some semblance of confidence in where they stand.
“I know Bronny (James), Isaiah (Collier) and I know Brandon Gardner," he said. "Those guys tell me about USC, and the things they tell me are one of the main reasons why I want to consider USC and talk to them. Then, my uncle (DeMar DeRozan) went there.”
The Overtime Elite pro league is also a serious option for Miller. And while he says the current plan is to go to college he isn’t ruling out a path that goes through OTE.
“They have a lot of good players over there, and they obviously develop guys well,” Miller said. “It would give me the chance to play against top players every day.”