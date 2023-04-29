MESA, Ariz. – The second session of the 2023 EYBL season won’t get started in full until Saturday, but Friday night provided a small appetizer of games that featured some highly touted prospects. Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy was on hand for the opening night in the desert and shares news and notes on the evening that was below.

UCLA TARGET SHOWS OUT IN FRONT OF MICK CRONIN

UCLA is thought to be the early front-runner to land class of 2024 point guard Trent Perry, and the sophomore did plenty of nice things in his Vegas Elite team’s narrow win on Friday night. The 6-foot-4 point guard sees the floor incredibly well and contributes on the boards despite needing to add weight before he hits college. Perry makes smart reads and is able to knock down open jumpers from the perimeter when left open. He also snagged the game-sealing rebound, which was a fitting way to cap off a 14-point, four-assist effort. Following the game, Perry spoke highly of UCLA, and some light reading between the lines and a slip of the tongue suggested that Bruins remain the team to beat in his recruitment. “Coach (Mick) Cronin is a straight up guy,” Perry said on Friday. “He doesn’t make any promises but he says that once I step on campus … I mean, if I step on campus … then I’ll have the opportunity to earn my spot.”

*****

COOPER FLAGG AND DUKE CONTINUE TO GET COZY

The buzz around Cooper Flagg and Duke continues to build as the Blue Devils' staff watched the five-star sophomore’s opening game on Friday night. There are fewer and fewer other coaches that seem to be actively recruiting the versatile forward, which makes it seem as though many programs are waiving the white flag. Playing in front of Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, Flagg went for 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 16U game against a stacked Team Final squad. There was also some buzz about a possible reclassification to 2024 in the gym on Friday night, though nobody from Flagg’s camp has confirmed such a rumor. There are no sure things in recruiting, but Blue Devil fans should feel incredibly confident about where things stand with Flagg, who is as rare a prospect as there is in the country.

*****

JAHKI HOWARD SETS GEORGETOWN VISIT

Jahki Howard (Rivals.com)