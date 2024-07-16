Catching up with USC CB commit Trestin Castro after June visits
Trestin Castro has been content with his commitment to USC since making an early decision in April. The four-star prospect from Upland grew up a fan of the Trojans, so when the new defensive staff prioritized him early in the cycle it made for an easy choice.
The 6-foot-1 recruit remains firmly committed to USC, and he took an official visit last month as he continues to build his bond with Trojans secondary coach Doug Belk and the rest of the staff.
Castro has continued to build his name this offseason, and he is now up to the No. 31 ranking among all players in the state according to Rivals. He is also rated as the 31st-best cornerback in the 2025 class.
That means other programs have not stopped pursuing him, and Castro made the trek to Texas last month for an official visit in addition to his short trip over to USC.
He maintains that USC is where he will play despite making the trip out to Austin to check in with the Longhorns. Ultimately, the USC coaches didn't mind all that much either.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news