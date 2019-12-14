News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 15:04:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CDM Beach Bash: Mater Dei rolls into the finals over Edison

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Beach Bash Semifinal: Mater Dei 82, Huntington Beach Edison 36 The Mater Dei Monarchs cruised to the finals of the Beach Bash tourney held at Corona Del Mar on Friday night by routing the Edison Ch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}