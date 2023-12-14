SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – One of the most promising big men in the 2025 class, Tee Bartlett had a stellar showing at the recent Hoophall West Invitational and showed off his low post offensive game as well as his ability to make a massive impact on the glass. There's a reason the four-star center already holds a handful of major offers, after all. Below, Rivals catches up with the Henderson (Nev.) Coronado High School star to discuss where things stand as well as his future plans.

ON WHERE THINGS STAND IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“I’m going to start taking some visits soon. I’ve started talking to a lot of colleges about that and I’ll be setting some up.”

ON VISITS HE IS TRYING TO SCHEDULE

“For sure USC, Washington, too. Xavier, Colorado and Ohio State.”

ON USC

“The coaches and I have known each other since 8th grade. That’s my hometown so we already have a strong relationship. They offered me at the start of my freshman season, so we are comfortable with each other. I also know they produce a lot of good big men.”

ON USC ASSISTANT ERIC MOBLEY

“He’s [former USC star] Evan Mobley’s father so he knows what it takes. He’s always talking to me and giving me tips and praise.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TROJAN STAFF

“I grew up liking USC. They offered around the start of my freshman season but they have been talking to [my coaches] and sending me stuff since 8th grade.”

ON HIS FAVORITE USC PLAYER OF ALL TIME

“I gotta go with DeMar DeRozan. He’s a killer.”

ON WASHINGTON

“Washington just offered me last week. Shout out to Coach [Jerry] Hobbie. He came to my practice and saw me, believed in me and offered me a scholarship.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO THE WEST COAST FOR COLLEGE

“To be honest, I really don’t care. I’ll go to the West Coast or East Coast. It’s all about what is going to make me better on and off the court, I just want a coach that believes in me and believes I can do a lot of things.”

