Somewhere in Paradise In part 1 on this awesome girl we detailed her great personality, skill, goals, and achievements. But there’s so much to Kayla Padilla that she merits a part 2 to give more insight into her.

Kayla Padilla

Under appreciated? Kayla reminds me of my former player Derrick Jasper from Paso Robles, class of 2006. He played for our SLAM AAU squad, was long, lean, skilled, a 6-5 guard in 9th grade and balled just like K-Padilla does now. I called up his local paper back then and said, “Why no stories on Derrick?” They said, “Is he good?” “Kentucky just offered, isn’t that good enough to write about?” See Kayla’s twitter page full of offers from D1 Big West, WCC, and Ivy League programs aplenty, but as she’ll let you know, “I’m still open in my recruitment.” Whoever lands this great all around player and kid, they’ll be lucky to have her no doubt. Derrick Jasper was young for his age, he filled out in college at Kentucky. Heck, Bryce Taylor ‘04 from Harvard Westlake killed it at Oregon, graduating from high school at age 16. Kayla will barely be 17 when she graduates.



Derrick Jasper

My point? She’ll fill out and become more physically built like Derrick and Bryce in college. They were ranked top 25 in their classes respectively. KP should get consideration to be rated like that too. Facts. What do you say about this, Chance the Rapper? “I'm a rascally rabbit, I know that tricks is for addicts.” Kayla Padilla is what’s best about girls basketball nowadays. Not a girls basketball fan? You’re missing out. 100. My fav twitter retweet from Kayla is her quote on Kobe Bryant who said, “For people that call themselves basketball fans and say, ‘Well, I don't watch women's basketball’, … Call yourself an entertainment fan. Because real basketball fans find the beauty in the game, and there's beauty there.”



Kayla, with teammate Nicole Hayase